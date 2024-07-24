Christian Darrisaw strode to the podium wearing the smile of a 25-year-old man who was kicking off his fourth training camp as the highest-paid offensive lineman in the 105-year history of the NFL.

"Ah, man, it's a surreal feeling," the Vikings left tackle said Wednesday of the four-year, $113 million extension he signed a day earlier. "This is where I want to be. I'm locked up here for the rest of my career, hopefully."

Relief? You betcha, said the guy who signed with two years left on his rookie contract as the 23rd overall pick in 2021.

"I can just play football now," he said. "I don't have to worry about nothing. Family is taken care of. Everything is taken care of. I can just go out and do my job, get better every day and compete for championships."

Darrisaw was asked to describe what the next level of his career will look like and how quickly he will reach it now that his annual average salary of $28.25 million tops Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell's $28 million.

"I feel like the next level for me is my leadership role for this team," he said. "Just being a better leader, being more vocal for my guys on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Just taking that next step there."

Yeah, but what about on the field? While Darrisaw is considered one of the best young players at his position, he's yet to earn a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro selection. Darrisaw laughed when asked if it would help if 36-year-old three-time reigning first-team All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams would ever retire.

"For sure, that would help a little bit," he said. "But I know if I go out there and play my game those things will come."

Williams, incidentally, is holding out from 49ers camp over a contract dispute.

Coach Kevin O'Connell celebrated the extension through the 2029 season and the fact he'll have Darrisaw and 28-year-old Brian O'Neill together through at least the 2026 season, on the field and as leaders in the locker room.

"[Leadership] is not something that's placed on you, but I feel just having that deal, guys are definitely looking up to you," O'Connell said. "It's kind of special being one of those players who make it to their second contract and being so young."

There's one other special benefit that comes with now being the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history:

"I can retire my parents," Darrisaw said. "They both still work. I'll get that done this year. They'll never work another day in their life again. It's a dream come true."

McBride practices; Thompson out

Running back Dwayne McBride was removed from the non-football injury (NFI) list and practiced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, O'Connell said a left knee injury is what has landed special teams standout NaJee Thompson on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list. O'Connell said Thompson's injury doesn't appear to be serious.