After two days of joint practices that gave their starters plenty of time to practice against — and talk trash to — one another, the Vikings and the Titans will wrap up the week with the first of two preseason games at U.S. Bank Stadium (7 p.m., Fox 9, KFAN 100.3) that figures to feature plenty of backups.

What are the big things to watch on Saturday night? Let's find out:

THE BIGGEST STORYLINE

What will the Vikings' cornerback depth look like? The Vikings saw second-round pick Mekhi Blackmon get "dinged up" in Thursday's practice, with what appeared to be an arm injury, while coach Kevin O'Connell pulled Akayleb Evans at the end of the practice after an on-field collision left the second-year corner shaken up. Both corners played in the Vikings' first preseason game in Seattle, and are in the mix for plenty of playing time in the defense.

If they're not on the field Saturday night, though, either because of caution or health concerns, it would mean an even longer look for players like Joejuan Williams, Kalon Barnes, Tay Gowan and Jaylin Williams, who had an impressive interception against the Seahawks.

VIKINGS OFFENSE VS. TITANS DEFENSE

What will the Vikings do with their RB depth? Bringing in Kareem Hunt for a workout last week should be taken as a sign the Vikings are evaluating their options behind Alexander Mattison, who's expected to be their featured back. Kene Nwangwu continues to miss practice, so if he sits out again on Saturday night, it could be another busy night for Ty Chandler, with XFL pickup Abram Smith and seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride getting a longer look. The running back depth is one of the Vikings' big questions in the final two weeks of camp; Saturday could help them determine how much they need to look elsewhere for help.

Will Jaren Hall get more time to work? The rookie quarterback was pressured on seven of his 16 dropbacks in last week's 24-13 loss in Seattle, according to Pro Football Focus. The Vikings would undoubtedly welcome an evaluation of Hall where he has more time to throw, particularly if he gets a chance to drive the ball downfield and fit some intermediate throws into the Titans' defense.

Battle for WR spots continues. So far in training camp and the preseason, Jalen Reagor has shown some growth in the Vikings' offense. Trishton Jackson, who avoided a major knee injury after getting hurt during an Aug. 1 practice, continues to push for a significant role with catches like the toe-tap touchdown he had on Thursday. And Rams pickup Brandon Powell looks like he has a strong chance to stick. The three wideouts, among others, will have opportunities on Saturday night with Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn expected to sit again and Jordan Addison in the concussion protocol.

VIKINGS DEFENSE VS. TITANS OFFENSE

Big night for Andrew Booth. Last year's second-round pick gave up a touchdown in man coverage last week in Seattle, and had some rough moments against the Titans this week before he made an impressive play for an end zone interception (and then threw the ball over the Titans' sideline). Booth said afterward he let his emotions get the best of him on the play, and wanted to "let them know" after he'd been the target of some trash talk from the Titans. He played 33 defensive snaps a week ago; if he gets a similar workload on Saturday night, it could help him make his case for a larger role.

Ivan Pace gets another chance. The undrafted rookie linebacker wore the audio headset in his helmet during the Vikings' first preseason game, relaying play calls in the defensive huddle while he was in. He appears to be fighting for a role on the defense, not just a spot on the roster. Brian Asamoah remained out with an injury this week, so Pace got plenty of work with the starters again. If he makes the most of the opportunities that are coming his way, it could be tough for the Vikings to cut him.

Vikings could see plenty of Malik Willis. After Titans rookie Will Levis left with an injury on Thursday, second-year quarterback Malik Willis could wind up playing most of the game if coach Mike Vrabel decides to rest starter Ryan Tannehill. Willis, a third-round pick out of Liberty a year ago, went 16 of 25 for 189 yards and an interception in the Titans' 23-17 loss to the Bears last week, before practicing against the Vikings twice this week.