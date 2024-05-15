Defensive lineman James Lynch returned to the Vikings, signing as free agent Tuesday after missing last season with a knee injury.

The Vikings drafted Lynch out of Baylor in the fourth round in 2020. He appeared in 37 games, making three starts. He had four tackles for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery. He started two games in 2022 and was competing for a larger role during training camp in 2023 when he sustained a torn ACL. He became an unrestricted free agent in March.

To make room on the roster, the Vikings released cornerback Joejuan Williams.

Another draft pick signs

Offensive lineman Walter Rouse became the fourth of the Vikings' seven draft picks to sign his rookie contract with the team. The Vikings selected Rouse in the sixth round with the 177th overall pick last month. He started four seasons at left tackle for Stanford, graduated and then transferred to Oklahoma, where he was the starter at left tackle last season.