INDIANAPOLIS – Kentucky quarterback Will Levis told a gripping tale Friday morning about his meeting this week with Vikings brass inside a Lucas Oil Stadium suite.

Levis, considered one of the top passers in this year's draft along with Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson, said the Vikings had him hold a football during their interview.

"They just kind of had you have a football in your hands," Levis said, "which is nice because I like having something to kind of play around with. I don't know if it's because they wanted to see how big my hands were or something."

The Vikings are meeting with the draft's quarterbacks — the same as they did last year — while also again trying to negotiate new contract terms with quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is only signed through 2023.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said he values face-to-face interactions and evaluations of draft prospects, as some coaches, such as the Packers' Matt LaFleur, stay away from Indy. Regarding quarterbacks, O'Connell prefers an annual study of veterans and rookies alike because he said he never knows when he'll cross paths with a player.

"Just out of habit, I do that every single year," O'Connell said earlier this week. "The guys in the draft, free agency, just looking at the landscape of the league, and then all of the quarterbacks on our roster and how we feel about our position. There's a reason I feel so strongly about Kirk."

Gophers reach 4.4 speed

Gophers defensive backs Jordan Howden and Terell Smith posted impressive times in the 40-yard dash on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Howden, who was questioned by draft analysts about his speed, ranked fifth among safeties with a 4.49-second time. Smith tied for eighth among all cornerbacks needing only 4.41 seconds.

Neither fared as well in the jumps, which gauge explosiveness. Howden ranked 12th in both the vertical (33.5 inches) and broad (9 feet, 11 inches) jumps out of 19 safeties. Smith ranked 25th with his vertical jump (34 inches) and 27th in the broad jump (10 feet) out of 29 corners.

Brotherly advice

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, the younger brother of former Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson, said he's received some brotherly advice about the NFL journey. The older Carlson was named a first-team All-Pro selection for the Raiders last season, four years after he was a fifth-round pick released after only two games for Minnesota.

"He just told me to enjoy this process," Anders Carlson said. "He talked about some of the things he lacked going to the Vikings. He had a lot of talent, but trusted himself not as much as he does now. Now with the Raiders, he's had a lot of success and I'm sure that's not going to stop. He's got a great group around him, which is really crucial in the NFL."