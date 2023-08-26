Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said one of the "really, really hard conversations" among coaches and personnel evaluators will revolve around how many safeties to keep on the team's initial 53-man roster, which all NFL teams need to set by Tuesday.

Safety Jay Ward, the rookie fourth-round pick out of Louisiana State, stated his case with a strong performance during Saturday's 18-17 loss to the Cardinals in the preseason finale. The Vikings are expected to keep Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus and 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine. Ward and Theo Jackson also had "top-tier" training camps, O'Connell said, further crowding the position.

"We've got one of the [NFL's] better safety rooms," O'Connell said. "Shoot, we've got six of them, and we're going to have some really, really hard conversations that may or may not involve keeping all six. That's how strong we think that room is."

Ward made plays against the Cardinals backups in every facet. O'Connell pointed to a pass by Cardinals quarterback David Blough that Ward could have intercepted had it not been overthrown. Ward also fired off the edge for a third-down run stop that allowed quarterback Jaren Hall another possession to try to win the game.

On the defense's third snap, Ward blitzed and got a sack and a forced fumble on Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune. Linebacker Troy Reeder recovered to set up the Vikings' second touchdown.

"I just wanted to scoop my own forced fumble," Ward said. "He beat me before I got there."

Another impressive outing came from former Iowa safety Jake Gervase, who got one practice with the Vikings on Thursday before playing every snap against Arizona.

Gervase, who spent 2019 to 2022 with the Rams, signed to help the Vikings in a pinch because the team rested Smith, Bynum and Metellus, and Cine was injured in Monday's practice. The Iowa native said he had "10 to 15" friends and family members at the game.

"From being on the couch on Wednesday to playing every snap and wearing pads for the first time since December, it was just a lot of fun," Gervase said.

"I'm going to be hurting," he added. "But nothing a couple Coors Lights can't help."

Reagor 'way more comfortable'

Receiver Jalen Reagor might have a spot on the Vikings' 53-man roster, but he still played in the first half on Saturday. Reagor had two grabs for 28 yards, capping a successful preseason in which he caught eight of 11 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown. Reagor said he's "way more comfortable" in O'Connell's offense after arriving via trade just before the start of the 2022 season. He said he's not concerned with roster cuts looming.

"Because whatever is going to happen will happen," Reagor said. "If I'm here, I'm here, but if I'm not, I'm pretty sure I'll be somewhere else."

Receiver Brandon Powell didn't play Saturday, indicating that the former Rams punt returner might have locked up a roster spot behind Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Jordan Addison.

Proehl's recovery comes full circle

Thayer Thomas, who returned punts with Powell and Reagor resting part or all of the game, is in the concussion protocol from a helmet-to-helmet hit after muffing a punt in the first quarter. The Vikings' emergency option was receiver Blake Proehl, who said he hadn't practiced punt returning in Minnesota and hadn't fielded a punt in a game since high school.

Proehl successfully fielded two fair catches, in addition to his team-leading five receptions for 45 yards. The son of former NFL receiver Ricky Proehl is fully recovered from the 2021 knee injury that led to a 13-month recovery. Proehl, undrafted out of East Carolina, tore the ACL, MCL, patellar tendon and meniscus in his right knee during his rookie training camp.

"I'm honestly just really proud of myself for coming back from such a tough injury," Proehl said, "and not only getting through a camp but getting through it healthy."

Etc.

• O'Connell said four players — cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and NaJee Thompson, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo and linebacker Abraham Beauplan — were in line to play Saturday but couldn't because of injuries.

• Kicker Greg Joseph's perfect preseason ended on a 54-yard try that sailed wide right and could have given the Vikings a late lead. Joseph made 10 of 11 kicks in three exhibitions.

• Coaches apparently have seen what they have needed from undrafted rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who suited up Saturday but did not play while Troy Dye and Reeder started.