Quarterback Jaren Hall's learning curve accelerated Monday during the Vikings' first padded practice of training camp.

The fifth-round draft pick out of Brigham Young took a step up the depth chart, replacing veteran Nick Mullens as the backup behind Kirk Cousins. Mullens had an excused absence because of a family matter Monday.

Hall's longest completion required him to step up, evade pressure and throw between two defenders to receiver Blake Proehl. Proehl scooped the low throw off the turf. Hall said he can throw a better ball.

"It's just about finding space," Hall said Monday. "That's what I've learned in the NFL very quickly. There's not a lot of space. It's also timing. You have to be very accurate. Today was not great. A lot of missed throws by me. There's a lot I can work on."

The pressure increased Monday. Energetic rushers put on shoulder pads for the first time since January. While edge rusher Danielle Hunter didn't yet fully practice, Hall dodged Marcus Davenport, Harrison Phillips and other starters when the first-team defense faced the second-team offense in goal-line drills.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. slapped away a Hall throw intended for receiver Thayer Thomas in the end zone. Hall felt the pressure, tucked and ran on another red-zone passing play.

"Just the speed is going to be faster," Hall said. "The D-line is moving a lot more. They don't have to hold up as much. So, you got to get used to playing from an awkward base at times, find space in the pocket. It's a lot smaller than it was in college."

Hall's first NFL padded practice shined a spotlight on some areas he would like to improve. He was intercepted by safety Harrison Smith during seven-on-seven passing drills.

"Your feet have to play as fast as your mind," Hall said. "We got a lot of things — flipping calls, protection calls, then you got to remember what your drop is, how quick do you have to get from A to B, and so on."

'Everyone's blitzing'

Linebacker Brian Asamoah flashed sideline-to-sideline speed and some playmaking chops, jarring a ball loose from a Giants tight end in a victory during limited action as a rookie in 2022. Now Asamoah, 23, is stepping into Eric Kendricks' shoes as a starting inside linebacker with veteran Jordan Hicks in the base defense.

Asamoah could have other roles for new defensive coordinator Brian Flores — such as pass rusher.

"Coach Flores is going to put us all in great positions to make plays," Asamoah said, "and that's what's exciting. It's not just one person making plays. It's the whole group. Everyone's blitzing, everyone has an opportunity to make a play."

Rallying around Cine

Flores was asked Monday about an interception made by second-year safety Lewis Cine over the weekend. Flores noted Cine's progress toward becoming a consistent defender regarding where he lines up, how he communicates and how he processes what's unfolding.

Flores said he also wanted Cine, who has worked with the second-team defense while returning from last year's broken leg, to see the joy from teammates rallying around him.

"That's what I showed him," Flores said. "You see the entire sideline light up. It's funny you get in a meeting, [you tell players] 'Why aren't you celebrating more?'"

Flores added: "Look, it's a game. It's a hard game. We put a lot on them. There's pressures from all over the place with these guys that they face on a daily basis. So, enjoy it when you make a good play."

O-line visit

Former Broncos guard Dalton Risner, who has started 62 games at left guard in four NFL seasons, is visiting the Vikings this week, according to a league source. Risner remains a free agent after his Broncos contract expired after the 2022 season.

Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper coached Risner with the Broncos from 2019-2021.

Etc.

• Right tackle Brian O'Neill (Achilles), receiver Jalen Nailor (leg), Mullens (personal) and tackle Sam Schlueter (undisclosed) did not practice Monday. Next to offensive and defensive line drills, O'Neill donned a helmet and guardian cap — the exterior pad over a helmet — while stepping through pass protection sets. Second-year tackle Vederian Lowe returned after exiting practice early on Saturday.

• First-round draft choice Jordan Addison drew oohs and aahs from the Eagan crowd after the receiver ran crisp routes and pulled in a toe-tap touchdown catch in red-zone drills.

• Rookie cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, the third-round pick, mixed with the first-team defense, replacing Joejuan Williams for a series.