After the Vikings informed Khyree Jackson's family they would fly a contingent of coaches and players to Maryland for the cornerback's funeral, head coach Kevin O'Connell was asked to speak at the service for Jackson and his high school teammate Isaiah Hazel, who were killed along with Anthony Lytton Jr., in a three-car crash on July 6.

In a tearful set of remarks at the Friday service, O'Connell mentioned how Jackson had practiced this spring through the shoulder injury he sustained during his final season at Oregon. O'Connell remembered telling Jackson he should think about surgery on the shoulder; Jackson refused to consider it, O'Connell said. As O'Connell recalled it, Jackson told the coach, "I have to be out there with my brothers. I would rather do what I have to do, and fight through it to be out there and help my team win."

O'Connell, who flew back to the Twin Cities on Friday afternoon, said Saturday it was "quite honestly, an honor" to speak at the service.

"That's my first time doing something like that, and you guys know how I felt personally about Khyree," he added. "It was easy to share messages and thoughts you feel and believe, but it didn't make it any easier in that setting. I hope I did Khyree justice, and really, our whole team that didn't make the trip. I felt it was really important we represented everyone and the Minnesota Vikings the way we like to. No greater moment than that to go do that."

The Vikings plan to bring Jackson's family to Minnesota for a celebration of life service with the entire team sometime this season.

The team covered more than $20,000 of Jackson's family's expenses for the funeral on Friday, and will give his $827,148 signing bonus to his estate.