The acquisition of T.J. Hockenson gives the Vikings' ninth-ranked scoring offense a "complete tight end," said offensive coordinator Wes Phillips on Thursday.

"That's what I used to call them when I coached tight ends," said Phillips, the former tight ends coach for the Cowboys, Commanders and Rams from 2013-2021. "A guy who can kind of play all downs — first, second, third — and win when you target him on third down, and also be effective in the run game. We're excited to have him."

The Vikings traded for Hockenson just hours before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, effectively swapping a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick for two fourth-round picks, to bolster an already strong skill position group with the former Lion.

When Hockenson eventually becomes familiar with the playbook, coaches envision him fitting into all aspects of the game plan after they spent the first seven games piecing together the skill sets of Johnny Mundt, the blocker, and Irv Smith Jr., the receiver.

Hockenson, listed at 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds, was the eighth overall pick in 2019 because of his rare size and mobility as a pass catcher. He can run block, too, Phillips said.

"He knows angles," Phillips said. "He understands how to get the job done. Because oftentimes, you're overmatched. Unless you're [267-pound Packers tight end] Marcedes Lewis or something, they're gonna be longer, bigger, stronger most times — the guys that you're blocking."

Hockenson's biggest impact should come on the other end of quarterback Kirk Cousins' throws. Once he's up to speed, Hockenson can cause headaches for defenses trying to cover him, along with running back Dalvin Cook and receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

"They're getting matchups that, if you have a guy like Hockenson, are favorable a lot of times," Phillips said.

"The size of these guys that are 6-foot-5 and have length and can run through contact," he added, "it's just a difficult cover for smaller players."

Just for kicks

Kicker Greg Joseph's blocked 56-yard field goal against the Cardinals was a "low kick" that didn't have much of a chance when combined with pressure up the middle, said special teams coordinator Matt Daniels. That was the fifth straight miss from beyond 50 yards by from the Vikings' field goal unit this season.

"I wouldn't say it's a concern," Daniels said. "Whether it's an extra point or 56-yarder or game winner, every kick has to look the same. For us, sometimes the swing doesn't look exactly the same."

Daniels is also preparing the Vikings special teams for a "sandy" FedEx Field, where former Pro Bowl punter Tress Way is one of the league's best for the Commanders. Way is also a left-footed punter, which impacts returner Jalen Reagor. The Vikings also reportedly worked out left-footed punter Brock Miller on Thursday, giving them some live scout team looks.

"Much harder," Daniels said. "Like a lefty quarterback versus a right quarterback for a receiver, just how the nose of the ball turns down, which way is it going to fall. ... It completely changes the tracking and catching of the return."

Another honor for Za'Darius Smith

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith became the first Vikings defender since Everson Griffen in 2017 to be named NFC Defensive Player of the Month, a day after Smith was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week following his three-sack effort against the Cardinals.

In October, Smith had 6.5 sacks, an additional tackle for a loss when Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped a snap, and a pass deflection as the Vikings went 4-0 in October. Smith's 8.5 sacks this season are tied for the league lead with the Patriots' Matthew Judon and 49ers' Nick Bosa.

Tomlinson remains sidelined

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) and receiver Jalen Nailor (illness) were the only Vikings players held out of Thursday's practice. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (neck) remained limited, while Za'Darius Smith (knee) was upgraded to a full participant. Receiver Adam Thielen (knee) was also a full go.

Four Commanders players — receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), running back J.D. McKissic (neck), linebackers David Mayo (hamstring) and Cole Holcomb (foot) — did not practice.