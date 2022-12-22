Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson made quite the analogy Wednesday when asked for his thoughts on coach Kevin O'Connell saying this week that defenders are sometimes purposely delivering illegal hits on Jefferson.

"It's just like Michael Jordan and the Detroit Pistons," said Jefferson, referencing the Pistons' "Bad Boys" era from the late '80s and early '90s. "They tried to take out the best player. Try to put as much physical abuse as they can on him. I kind of feel that way. The defenses we're facing, they try whatever it takes for me not to get those big plays. I feel like it's happening more and more every game, but it is what it is when you're this type of player."

Jefferson also singled out Colts defensive back Stephon Gilmore for the fourth-quarter hit that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty Saturday.

"I didn't feel it was a clean hit," Jefferson said. "Him lifting up and going to tackle me high, I felt like it was a little dirty hit. That's why I got really angry."

Jefferson also said he wouldn't happy if O'Connell decides to rest him now that the Vikings have clinched the NFC North.

"I'm definitely going to fight him a little bit," Jefferson said. "When he took me out of the Cowboys game when we were losing in the fourth quarter, I was even mad then. I know I'm going to be upset if he tries to take me out, but like he said, we got bigger goals to reach for."

Cousins is NFC Player of the Week

Quarterback Kirk Cousins became the sixth Viking to win NFC Player of the Week this season when he was given this week's offensive award for completing a season-high 34 passes for a career-high 460 yards and career-high-tying four touchdowns. He threw for 417 yards and all four TDs after the Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime.

"I think people are just noticing what Kirk has always been," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said.

O'Connell tied Denny Green for most NFC players of the week by a Vikings first-year coach. Jefferson earned the offensive honor in Week 10; Za'Darius Smith was defensive player of the week in Week 8; and kicker Greg Joseph, punter Ryan Wright and kick returner Kene Nwangwu have picked up special teams honors.

Punt team back to full strength

Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said the Colts' blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter came when rookie Luigi Vilain, filling in at right guard, "got bad eyes" and turned outside to block, missing his man, former Viking Ifeadi Odenigbo, up the middle.

Luiji had filled in successfully against Miami earlier this season, earning a crack at the spot that opened up when Patrick Jones II was inactive against the Colts. Daniels quickly pulled Vilain and inserted veteran fullback C.J. Ham into that spot the rest of the game.

"I had to," Daniels said. "After the blocked punt, I kind of looked into [Vilain's] eyes and he seemed a little bright-eyed, wide-eyed there. So I had to go with the veteran who I had the most trust in."

Jones, who was removed from the injury report, is back this week and will play right guard on the punt team.

Bradbury still sidelined

Center Garrett Bradbury (back) is unlikely to play Saturday after missing another practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was healthy but didn't play last week, was added to the injury report with an ankle injury. He was limited.

Receiver Adam Thielen (rest) also was added to the list and was limited. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip) was limited again Wednesday while linebacker Brian Asamoah (ankle) was upgraded to full participation.