Quarterback Jaren Hall, the fifth-round pick out of Brigham Young University, has been elevated to Vikings backup quarterback again Sunday replacing the injured Nick Mullens. Along with the additional practice reps during the week, Hall said, there's more urgency in "understanding you're just one play away."

The 25-year-old Hall said he's helped by the past two months strengthening his grip on the playbook since his last in-game reps in the preseason.

"More comfortable just thinking back to preseason and what a limited menu we had in what I could handle and what I couldn't," Hall said Friday. "Now just a lot more comfortable, better understanding, more control. But still a long ways to go."

Mullens was placed on injured reserve this week because of a lower-back injury that appeared last week and prevented him from throwing during portions of practices open to reporters. The Vikings re-signed quarterback Sean Mannion to the practice squad, but Hall will be the backup for Sunday in Chicago, said head coach Kevin O'Connell.

"We would go in with a little bit slightly modified plan," O'Connell added, "just where he can have total ownership of what I would call, if he were to be called into action. But I think it's great for him, all part of that development."

Hall said his rookie season has brought many lessons.

"Every week brings something different," he said. "Just understanding what your strengths are, what your weaknesses are, how to attack that defense that week and that just comes with paying attention in meetings and understanding what Kirk [Cousins] and Nick and Sean are seeing."

Powell up as No. 3 receiver

Behind receivers Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn, there will be more opportunities for receiver Brandon Powell — the sixth-year journeyman on his sixth NFL team. Powell "kind of showed what he's all about" against the Chiefs with four catches for 43 yards after Justin Jefferson's injury, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. Former Rams coaches like Phillips stumped to sign Powell this offseason after his 2021 season as the Rams punt returner.

"He made a big difference in that phase for us," Phillips said. "You knew his playmaking ability and what he could do with the ball in his hands."

The Vikings also have N'Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson at receiver. Receivers Lucky Jackson and Dan Chisena are on the practice squad.

Preparing for rain

The Vikings practiced outside in the 47-degree rain Friday afternoon preparing for possibly rainy conditions Sunday at Soldier Field. O'Connell wanted players to test their footing on different cleat lengths aside from adapting to the conditions. Cousins is one player O'Connell said he won't worry about, because of their time together in bad weather games at Washington.

"About as bad as it gets from the standpoint of wind or rain, and he's always handled it really well," O'Connell said. "I don't know if that's just growing up in Michigan."

Cornerback Akayleb Evans (knee) was a full participant and is expected to play.

'Don't clip your fingernails'

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said he's not overly concerned with the Vikings' three takeaways — the fewest among NFL defenses outside the Patriots' two — even as coaches continue to emphasize ways to create more. Flores was asked his advice to players coming up inches short like safety Camryn Bynum's near interception on a 33-yard pass to Chiefs receiver Justin Watson in last week's loss.

"Don't clip your fingernails," Flores said.

Etc.

• The next Vikings-Bears matchup seems likely to be the first flexed out of "Monday Night Football." For the first time this season, the NFL is allowing flex scheduling for MNF beginning Week 12, which is currently the Vikings hosting the Bears on Nov. 27. An announcement must be made 12 days before kickoff.

• Running back Kene Nwangwu (back) is listed questionable after returning to practice this week, but he remains on injured reserve and will "more than likely" not play in Chicago, according to O'Connell.

• The Bears ruled out five players, including running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring). Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) is questionable.