Vikings nose tackle Harrison Phillips is preparing for an "emotional" return Sunday to Buffalo, where he started his NFL career and established a connection with a committed Bills fan base who embraced "Horrible Harry" on and off the field.

Phillips said he plans to visit some old friends and former teammates Saturday night before returning to Highmark Stadium and going to the visitor's locker room.

"I don't know what that locker room looks like," Phillips said Thursday. "I've never been over there. It's one tunnel, so it's just the dotted line that separates you from home team and visiting team. It'll bring back a lot of memories for sure."

Phillips, a 2018 third-round pick by the Bills out of Stanford, developed into a consistent contributor for a Buffalo franchise that ascended with his arrival. He said he still has video on his phone from the Bills arriving back to "20,000 fans" at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport after their AFC East-clinching win in Denver in December 2020.

After signing a three-year, $19.5 million contract in free agency last spring, Phillips has been a solid anchor in the middle of the Vikings' 12th-ranked scoring defense (20.1 points per game) through eight games.

"When he stepped in here, he felt a responsibility to connect and contribute," defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. "His experiences and team qualities, that's what he's brought here, and he's a good, physical player."

Phillips' foundation — Harrison's Playmakers — remains active around Buffalo, where Phillips said he continues to hold charitable endeavors from football camps to back-to-school shopping sprees for kids.

"I'm on the phone constantly planning events," Phillips said.

In only four years, Phillips left a "significant" mark on the communities in western New York, Bills coach Sean McDermott told Buffalo reporters this week.

"Harry will always be a guy that I keep track of and stay in touch with," McDermott said. "He looks like he's doing extremely well. When you meet good people along the journey of life, it sticks with you."

Evans over Booth; Tomlinson still out

Donatell said cornerback Akayleb Evans has been a "focused" player as a fourth-round rookie, which combined with steady play in Washington has likely positioned him for his first NFL start on Sunday. Evans is expected to replace cornerback Cameron Dantzler, whose injured left ankle was in a walking boot this week. He did not practice again Thursday.

Second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr., the 22-year-old corner who was one of the youngest rookies in last year's draft and is 15 months younger than Evans, is behind Evans on the depth chart after missing time because of various injuries this year.

"He's right in there ready to go, too," Donatell said of Booth. "He'll be ready to go if we need him to. He's had good practices. He's been nicked a little bit more, so that puts you behind some. Every player is different. Some guys are more steep with the growth and some are a little more gradual."

Dantzler and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) remain sidelined. Center Garrett Bradbury (ankle) said Thursday he expects to play Sunday after returning to practice. He was limited. Receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) was upgraded to a full participant.

'Dangerous' Keenum on deck

Bills quarterback Josh Allen remained sidelined Thursday because of an elbow injury suffered last week against the Jets. Buffalo also practiced without four defensive starters: middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), defensive end Gregory Rousseau (ankle) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow).

Bills backup QB Case Keenum could start against the Vikings for the second time since Minnesota let him leave after the 2017 season. Keenum's Commanders lost to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in October 2019.

"He's always a dangerous guy to be in a backup role," Thielen said. "He's one of the most prepared people. I've spent a lot of time with him and seen the way he prepares, the way he stays positive through everything. I know guys on that team love that guy."

Cornerback Patrick Peterson said, "We're still preparing for Josh," unless Allen is ruled out.

