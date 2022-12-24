The Vikings will wear all-white uniforms and are encouraging fans to wear white too to create a "Winter Whiteout" effect in U.S. Bank Stadium for Saturday's game against the New York Giants.

The end zones and midfield Norseman logo also will be painted white for the game, which begins at noon. Whiteouts are a popular tradition for Penn State football and the Winnipeg Jets among others. According to the team, this is the first time the Vikings have worn white-on-white uniforms in the regular season.

Many of the roads Vikings fans would take to the game in Minneapolis have been closed by actual whiteout conditions from a massive winter storm. A blizzard warning is expected to remain in effect until Saturday morning, potentially impacting attendance for the game.

Guard added to roster

The Vikings elevated guard Kyle Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday's game against the Giants. He provides interior line depth for the Vikings, who are without starting center Garrett Bradbury for the third straight game because of a back injury. Austin Schlottmann will again replace Bradbury.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) were listed as questionable in the final injury report on Thursday.

Fines issued from Indy game

Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore was reportedly fined $15,914 for a high hit on Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in last Saturday's game. Gilmore also was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, and Jefferson later said he felt like Michael Jordan against the Detroit Pistons.

"They tried to take out the best player," Jefferson said. "Try to put as much physical abuse as they can on him."

According to multiple reports, Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan was fined $9,444 for removing his helmet in anger. Sullivan thought he had returned an Indianapolis fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but officials ruled otherwise.