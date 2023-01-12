Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows that after 18 weeks and 17 games, teams that have made it to the NFL playoffs are likely to have positions that aren't entirely healthy. For the Vikings, the offensive line has been the group hit the hardest recently by the wear and tear of the season.

"You'd love to have everyone healthy all the time, but in Week 19, that's probably not reality,'' Cousins said. "So, you always accept what your hand is.''

The Vikings' hand along the line might be getting stronger for Sunday's NFC playoff game against the New York Giants.

Center Garrett Bradbury, who has missed the past five games because of a back injury, and tackle Blake Brandel, out the past four because of a sprained knee, practiced with the team on Wednesday, and coach Kevin O'Connell is hopeful for a return of both on Sunday.

Bradbury, who suffered a setback on Dec. 17 when he was involved in a car accident, was a limited participant in practice.

"I know he's been feeling really good,'' O'Connell said before Wednesday's practice. "It's been positive reports and kind of the mind-set of trying to go this week. But as I've said with multiple other injuries this year, we won't put Garrett in a position unless we think he can succeed and be healthy doing so.''

Brandel, the likely starter at right tackle in place of the injured Brian O'Neill, went through practice after being designated to return from injured reserve.

"I'm looking at it like Blake is 100 percent ready to go now,'' O'Connell said. "We'll just see how he responds to some real work. We're going to be full-speed today and padded up tomorrow, so we'll get to see some real, tangible evidence of what he can do for us Sunday.''

Already missing Bradbury and Brandel, the Vikings lost O'Neill (Achilles tendon ) and backup center Austin Schlottmann (broken leg) in the Jan. 1 loss at Green Bay. That thrust Chris Reed into the lineup at center and Oli Udoh at right tackle. The return of Bradbury and Brandel would give the team more options.

"It's always great getting those guys back in the room, back on the field,'' guard Ezra Cleveland said. "… People that step up as offensive linemen prepare the same as everyone else throughout the season. The guys that have come in have done a great job.''

Injury report

Along with Bradbury, safety Harrison Smith (knee) and linebacker Brian Asamoah (knee) were limited participants in practice. Defensive lineman James Lynch (shoulder) was a full participant.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle/personal matter) did not practice.

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who did not play Sunday at Chicago because of a personal matter, was not listed on the injury report and practiced.

"Right now, it's playoffs, and we're ready to go,'' he said. "I'm ready to get after the quarterback.''

On-the-job training

Za'Darius Smith has taken rookie defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo under his wing this season, and the veteran has been impressed with the former Gopher's progress.

"I can see he's going to be dominant in this league,'' Smith said. "I'm just working with him after practice, working on the little things and correcting his mistakes and also my mistakes with him watching me. He's going to be great for us on this defense.''

Otomewo, a fifth-round draft pick last year, has played in the past five games, making one tackle in each.

Good news from Buffalo

Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips couldn't help but smile when asked about his former Bills teammate Damar Hamlin, who was discharged from a Buffalo, N.Y., hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest in a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

"Super, super cool,'' Phillips said. "I can't imagine what I'd be feeling to finally get back to more familiar places. … He's going to be in great care, and I'm sure it's a big sigh of relief for everybody, myself included. God's been working well.''