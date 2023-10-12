Cornerback Akayleb Evans was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, as he tries to recover from the knee injury that held him to 33 snaps on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Evans, defensive coordinator Brian Flores said, is "doing everything he can to get back." But if Evans can't play, rookie Mekhi Blackmon could make his first start on Sunday against the Bears. The second-round pick, who's worked largely in the Vikings' dime packages this season, played a season-high 46 snaps against Kansas City.

"Mehki's done a good job, really throughout [the year]," Flores said. "He's smart. It's important to him; he works hard at it. He's got really good football acumen. He's normally in the right spots. He's still a young player, still kind of trying to find his footing. I know he has a couple plays he wishes he had back, but he's continuing to work and grind and get better. He's ready to step in if there are any situations like last week."

The third-round pick got his hands on a potential interception of Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, but was unable to come down with the ball. It came two weeks after Evans missed an interception that bounced to the Chargers' Joshua Palmer for a touchdown. Flores said the Vikings have continued to coach defensive backs on catching the ball at its highest point. The Vikings, who have turned the ball over 12 times this year, have just three takeaways for the season. Only one of those is an interception.

"We need to make some more of those plays, especially when we're in position to do that," Flores said. "Our guys know that. I don't think it's a situation where we want to beat them down about it. … It feels like it's happening every week. But we'll just continue to coach those guys up as best we can, try to put them in position, and I think it'll turn."

Seven-studs back in consideration

With rain in the forecast in Chicago on Sunday, the Vikings' equipment staff told players to try out seven-stud cleats in practice this week, in case wet weather creates sloppy conditions on Soldier Field's notoriously difficult grass surface.

The stadium got a new Bermuda grass surface before the 2022 season, but seven-stud cleats are a customary recommendation before the Vikings' trips to Soldier Field. The recommendation might be delivered a bit more forcefully this week in light of what happened to the Vikings at Lambeau Field in January, when coaches seemed irritated after several players, Justin Jefferson among them, chose not to start the game in seven-stud cleats and slipped on key plays in the first half of a 41-17 loss that effectively took the Vikings out of the running for home-field advantage in the NFC.

Seven-stud cleats have longer studs than players' normal footwear, providing greater traction as they grip the grass more firmly than regular cleats. The shoes, however, bother some players who don't feel they can move as quickly or cut as nimbly because of the way the cleats hug the field.

"They stick in the grass, but me being a quick and fast person, I like to get my feet in and out," wide receiver Brandon Powell said. "I tried them one time before, and it was like, 'Man, I got stuck in the ground.' I'd rather just, if anything, slip. But that's what we're practicing all this week for: 'You're playing on a slippery field, keep your feet up under you.' So hopefully it'll be good."

While Powell said he plans to wear his normal cleats, rookie Jordan Addison said he'll wear seven-studded cleats for the game. "If it's raining, it's going to be raining," Addison said. "So I'll put my cleats on and we'll play."

Addison was again listed as a limited participant in practice with an ankle injury. Outside linebacker Marcus Davenport was a full participant Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

No more 'Hot Sauce' for Chisena

Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels has become well-known for the nicknames he gives his players; kicker Greg Joseph is "G-Money," long snapper Andrew DePaola is "Sir Po" and punter Ryan Wright is "Mr. Wright," among others.

But even though one of Daniels' former players returned to the Vikings' practice squad this week, Daniels won't be dusting off his old nickname.

He learned this week that Dan Chisena, who re-signed with the Vikings on Wednesday, isn't a fan of the "Hot Sauce" nickname Daniels gave him last year. Coach Kevin O'Connell had Chisena break down the Vikings' huddle after Wednesday's practice, and said it was the last time he'd use the nickname. That's when Daniels learned Chisena doesn't like the moniker.

"Crazy, I know," Daniels said. "It broke my heart. It's Dan, or 'Chis' moving forward."

Daniels closed his news conference by saying solemnly, "Please update the notes: Dan Chisena is no longer 'Hot Sauce.' Thank you."