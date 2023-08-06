The Vikings now have four receivers who were drafted in the first round after Sunday's signing of N'Keal Harry, who played his first three seasons in New England before moving on to Chicago a year ago.

The last pick of the 2019 first round, Harry, 25, played in only 33 games, starting 18, with 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with New England. The Patriots gave up on him, trading him to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-rounder last year.

Harry had ankle surgery last summer and failed to produce with Chicago. In seven games, he caught only seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Harry fills the roster spot opening created when the Vikings placed defensive lineman James Lynch on injured reserve. Lynch suffered a season-ending knee injury in Thursday night's practice.

The 6-4, 213-pound Harry had 22 touchdown catches at Arizona State. He now joins Vikings first-round picks Justin Jefferson (2020) and Jordan Addison (2023), as well as Jalen Reagor, whom the Eagles drafted one spot before Jefferson and traded to the Vikings last season.