In the past four NFL drafts, two under former General Manager Rick Spielman and two under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings have selected 11 defensive backs. Two of them came this year in USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and LSU defensive back Jay Ward, who played both corner and safety in college. Here is a look at the Vikings' recent history of drafting defensive backs.

2022

S Lewis Cine (Round 1, No. 32): Played only two defensive snaps before suffering compound fractures in his left leg on a special teams play in Week 4. Rehabbing at the Vikings facility and expected to get back on the field later this spring.

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Round 2, No. 42): Played six games, with one start, before having a lateral meniscus repair in his left knee in November. Expected to be limited this spring and ready for training camp.

CB Akayleb Evans (Round 4, No. 118): Earned a backup role out of training camp, then made two starts, showing flashes as a hard-charging perimeter defender with three tackles for losses, two pass deflections and a forced fumble. Suffered three concussions and didn't play after Dec. 4.

2021

S Camryn Bynum (Round 4, No. 125): Only Vikings player to play every defensive snap last season, starting alongside veteran Pro Bowler Harrison Smith. Expected to compete with Cine for that role next season.

2020

CB Jeff Gladney (Round 1, No. 31): Died in a car accident last May. Started 15 games as a rookie, with three pass deflections, a forced fumble and seven tackles for loss before being released after the season following an indictment on a charge of felony domestic assault.

CB Cameron Dantzler (Round 3, No. 89): Had been expected to emerge as a consistent starter and showed flashes of promise, but battled injuries and struggled in coverage during his final two seasons with the team. Waived in March and signed with the Commanders.

CB Harrison Hand (Round 5, No. 169): Had one start (and one INT) in 23 games for the Vikings before being waived last August. Played four games last season for the Bears.

S Josh Metellus (Round 6, No. 205): Key contributor on Vikings special teams. Made three starts last season and had a game-ending interception against the Lions in Week 3.

S Brian Cole II (Round 7, No. 249): Waived during his first training camp with the Vikings.