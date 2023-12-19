Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Three of the seven seeds in the NFC playoffs have been claimed — the West champion 49ers and the two 10-win teams in the East, Dallas and Philadelphia — with three games to go. The rest? It's a muddled mess. The good news for fans of the 7-7 Vikings is that their favorite team still, somehow, controls its destiny with only NFC foes — the Lions twice and Packers in between — the rest of the way.

NFC division leaders

The four division winners get the top four seeds regardless of record. The No. 1 seed gets a first-round playoff bye; the other six seeds play on the opening weekend of the playoffs (Jan. 13-15, which includes a "Monday Night Football" playoff game).

49ers, 11-3: Clinched the NFC West.

Eagles and Cowboys, 10-4: Both East leaders have clinched a playoff spot.

Lions, 10-4: Would clinch North with one more win.

Buccaneers and Saints, 7-7: Who will be the best of the worst in the NFC South?

NFC wild-card contenders

Vikings, 7-7: Still in North hunt.

Rams, 7-7: 4-1 in their past five.

Buccaneers, 7-7: Play host to Saints on 12/31.

Saints, 7-7: Two wins in a row.

Seahawks, 7-7: Crazy victory over Eagles on Monday.

Falcons, 6-8: Two losses in a row.

Packers, 6-8: Could still be alive New Year's Eve at Minnesota.