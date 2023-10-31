Based on the words and the demeanor of coach Kevin O'Connell on Monday, the Vikings aren't pivoting from their 2023 goals. The competitive rebuild continues. It's not time to trade away talent or tank, it's time to improvise.

The 4-4 Vikings are moving past their sudden quarterback quandary following Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury and looking to stack more wins on top of their current three-game streak. They are going to keep pushing for the postseason.

For those wondering if the Vikings will trade defensive stud Danielle Hunter or other assets and position themselves for a 2024 draft that will have quality signal-callers, the flag flying above the TCO Performance Center in Eagan is still purple — not white. I checked.

Perhaps if the Vikings were 3-5 or 2-6 they would take a different approach. (Scary thought: They are an underthrown pass in Week 7 from Chicago's Tyson Bagent away from possibly throwing up their hands.) The next five games on the Vikings schedule — Week 9 at Atlanta, then at home against New Orleans, at Denver, home against Chicago and, after a bye week, at Las Vegas — are all winnable. After all the turnovers and dropped passes of the 1-4 start, there's a chance now to rip off what would be eight straight wins and a march to a postseason berth. Even if they manage a 3-2 record during that period, they have a chance.

Besides, tanking doesn't always work. See Panthers, Carolina, and Bears, Chicago.

O'Connell sounded Monday as if his mind is on the team making a move at quarterback this week, and if so the coach accepts the challenge of plugging him in. It takes weeks for a quarterback to learn a system and get a feel of the talent around him. Any newcomer could scour the playbook for the remainder of the season and still not arrive at Cousins' comfort level with the system.

Force the running game more? Probably. Simplify the playbook? Probably. O'Connell is ready to adapt.

"So, I think it is a challenge," O'Connell said Monday, "But, you know, that's our job as coaches, regardless of when a player arrives, or if it's a player's rookie year, whatever the timetables you'd love to be able to be comfortable with, very rarely do you get that gift mid-season in the NFL.

"So that's our jobs, and I'm going to take it as my personal responsibility to make sure whoever goes out there to play quarterback for us is prepared and ready."

Expect the Vikings to add a quarterback. And no, that doesn't mean calling the skeletal remains of Tom Brady.

There are three main reasons for optimism for any QB considering a job offer from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah:

1. The team's defense has improved under new coordinator Brian Flores, reducing the burden on the offense.

2. Whoever gets under center can't find a better situation. Cousins was in the best position of his career to succeed. The offensive line is more than capable, anchored by tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill. In Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn, Cousins had his deepest collection of pass catchers in six seasons here. And No. 8 was using all this to his advantage, playing fast and thinking even faster to throw a league-best 18 touchdown tosses.

3. And they won't find a coach more determined than O'Connell to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Jaren Hall will make his first career start this weekend against the Falcons in Week 9. Nothing is guaranteed after that.

Nick Mullens, with 17 career starts, will come off the injured reserve list in time for Week 10, and could get into the mix. Mullens, when healthy, has impressed in practices. That's not touting Mullens as ready to rip off a Case Keenum, Minneapolis Miracle-like run of 2017, but he could be the bridge QB to get them from the rookie in Week 10 to a settled-in newcomer, if one is acquired, by Week 12.

Hall. Then maybe Mullens. Then maybe QB TBD.

That's right — the Vikings might end up starting four different quarterbacks before the season is over.

No one saw that coming.