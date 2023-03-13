Linebacker Jordan Hicks agreed to a restructured contract with the Vikings, the team announced Monday.

Hicks, who started every game last season, will stay in Minnesota for the second season of a two-year, $10 million contract he signed in free agency last year. The details of Hicks' new deal were not immediately available, but the Vikings have sought salary cap space from multiple players; Hicks, who turns 31 in June, had a $6.5 million cap hit ($5 million unguaranteed).

The Vikings must be under the $224.8 million salary cap by Wednesday afternoon, when the 2023 league year and free agency begin. More moves are needed after general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah began last week by releasing receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Hicks and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock have agreed to restructured deals to clear cap space.

Minnesota's defense, which ranked 31st last season, is undergoing another transformation under new coordinator Brian Flores. Hicks gives them at least one veteran linebacker alongside young defenders Troy Dye, Brian Asamoah and William Kwenkeu. He was credited with 129 combined tackles (86 solo; two for a loss), trailing only Kendricks, and 10 pass deflections a year ago.

The Vikings need cap space for any additional signings or re-signings, with a couple key defenders — defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and cornerback Patrick Peterson — free to sign elsewhere on Wednesday afternoon.