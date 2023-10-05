Receiver Justin Jefferson said the Vikings offense is still searching for a "great game," and what better time to put one together than Sunday afternoon against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs?

Minnesota's potent offense ranks third in the NFL in yards per play (6.2) – ahead of the fifth-placed Chiefs (5.9). Yet the Vikings offense has committed at least two turnovers in every game. Combined with sporadic struggles near the goal line and on third down, the Vikings are precisely average, ranking 16th in scoring with 22.5 points per game. A complete game has been elusive.

"It would be big [against] a team that just went to the Super Bowl and won the Super Bowl," Jefferson said Thursday. "Especially because we haven't had a great game on offense totally yet. For us to come together, execute the plays that we need to, hold the ball, no turnovers, I feel we're going to have explosive plays and put points on the board."

The Vikings may need to light up the scoreboard for a chance to topple Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP. Kansas City ranks third in yardage and ninth in scoring. Mahomes has been the league's least-sacked quarterback, going down just twice.

"You kinda got to put him in a conversation by himself," Jefferson said. "It's something that you can't teach: the different throws that he makes, the different reads that he has. It's crazy. It's crazy to see on film. But I always feel confident in our defense. … We're going to bring the right pressure to him."

"It's time to turn the season back around," he added.

Offensive line decisions

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said he's been proud of the often-critiqued offensive line "blocking out the noise" this season, although the team admitted the need for help by signing veteran guard Dalton Risner on Sept. 18. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said they'll continue giving Risner first-team reps in practices and a chance to compete for a starting job.

Phillips was asked Thursday what coaches need to see to make a change at guard.

"People have to trust a little bit that we know something to make those decisions," Phillips said. "I understand how it is, but it's like the backup quarterback sometimes; everyone wants them to play in certain places until he actually plays, and that's not to say anything negative about anyone we have. I feel really good about our offensive line but we're going to play the best five guys we feel can do the job."

Center Garrett Bradbury (back) was upgraded to a full participant for the first time since injuring his lower back in the Sept. 10 opener.

Etc.

• Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels on four penalties in four games: "Probably the biggest thing we need to clean up. We had a really unnecessary offsides on a touchback on Brian Asamoah II ... NaJee Thompson had a holding call."

• Defensive coordinator Brian Flores on edge rusher Marcus Davenport's first extended action with the Vikings: "He brings juice, he brings energy, he brings a play style that is physical, so we saw that. We needed it."

• Davenport (ankle) was among five players limited in practice, including Bradbury, Mullens, Asamoah (toe) and safeties Josh Metellus (shoulder) and Lewis Cine (hamstring).