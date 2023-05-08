With their rookie camp coming up at the end of this week, the Vikings began to work on signing their six-player draft class on Monday afternoon.

They agreed to terms with fifth-round pick Jaquelin Roy on a deal that will pay the former LSU defensive tackle $4.18 million over the next four seasons. Roy, the 141st pick in the draft, is expected to receive a signing bonus of nearly $335,000 and carry a salary cap figure of roughly $835,000 this season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Roy had a half-sack and 3 1/2 tackles for loss last season. With Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as LSU's defensive coordinator in 2021, Roy had what might have been his best season, posting 1 1/2 sacks and six tackles for loss while forcing two fumbles. He could play in a number of spots along the Vikings' defensive line while joining former LSU defensive back Jay Ward (whom Minnesota picked in the fourth round).

"He is a young player who flashed early in his career and he has a lot of upside to him," Vikings assistant player personnel director Chisom Opara said of Roy after the draft. "I liked the way he attacked early in his career, his final year and the player that he is trending toward right now."