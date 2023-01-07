The Vikings ruled Harrison Smith out for Sunday's game at Chicago because of knee soreness, though the veteran safety is expected to be ready for the team's first playoff game at home next weekend.

Smith was a full participant in practice all week and did not have an injury designation going into the game, but the Vikings made the decision to rule him out before leaving for Chicago on Saturday afternoon. While the Vikings can still claim the NFC's No. 2 seed with a victory over the Bears and a 49ers loss, they would need help from an Arizona team that has only won four games this season.

On Friday, coach Kevin O'Connell said the Vikings have a plan for how much they will play starters in the game, adding they need to take special care with players that are already battling injuries.

"I think you've got to be smart about where they're at — what type of risk [there is with] either aggravating a current injury or potentially, even more importantly, making it worse," O'Connell said.

The Vikings also announced linebacker Za'Darius Smith will travel separately from the team because of a personal matter. Smith missed practice Friday for personal reasons, though O'Connell said he expected the Vikings would have him in Chicago for the game.

Tight end Irv Smith Jr., who has been out since a high ankle sprain on Oct. 30, was activated from injured reserve Saturday. The Vikings also activated defensive end Jonathan Bullard from IR, after he had missed four games because of a biceps injury.

The team elevated linebacker Ryan Connelly from the practice squad for Sunday's game and also called up Kyle Hinton from the practice squad to provide extra depth on an offensive line that has already working with third-string center Chris Reed and backup right tackle Oli Udoh after injuries to Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottmann and Brian O'Neill.