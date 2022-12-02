Greg Joseph has missed more extra points — five of his 29 attempts — than any NFL kicker entering Week 13, but the way he's responded to some of those misses has special teams coordinator Matt Daniels remaining confident in the Vikings kicker.

Joseph has made all 15 field goal attempts inside 50 yards this season, but he's missed five straight tries from beyond 50 yards and missed a fifth extra-point attempt during last week's win against the Patriots. The misses have him ranked 31st in field goals and last in extra point percentage.

"I still got the utmost truest faith in Greg," Daniels said Thursday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. "You look at it, he's had three games he's kicked for us where we've need him the most and he's stepped up and responded in the right way."

Daniels pointed to Joseph's work against the Saints, Commanders and Bills. In Buffalo, he missed a fourth-quarter extra point and responded with another extra point and game-winning field goal in overtime.

"That's what you look for in a kicker is that mental fortitude or toughness," Daniels said.

The most recent miss against the Patriots, an extra point attempt just before halftime, came amid a coaching adjustment. Teams can choose where to place the ball between the hashes. Typically Joseph has kicked from the middle.

"Last week was our first time putting it on the left hash there," Daniels said. "It's just going to take some time to adjust to that. We're working through some kinks here or there to clean it up."

Peterson: Murray criticism 'is no secret'

Cornerback Patrick Peterson's feud with his former team continued this week. The Vikings veteran said he doesn't have "any beef" with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who objected to criticism Peterson lobbed at him on his podcast "All Things Covered." Peterson said Murray "don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray" in calling out the quarterback for poor body language after Arizona's loss to the Chargers.

Murray responded on Twitter by writing, "You got my number, if you really felt like this as a 'big bro' or 'mentor' you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow."

Asked about his comments Thursday, Peterson — whose Cardinals tenure overlapped with Murray for two seasons — said he meant franchise quarterbacks should carry themselves "a certain way" and that Murray's "mannerisms are alarming." Peterson added he doesn't have Murray's phone number, but that he would welcome a conversation.

"I'm just saying something most people may be afraid to tell him," Peterson said. "It's no secret, everybody sees it. You see every time they're on television. You see Kyler Murray pouting, calling out the offensive scheme."

Darrisaw still sidelined

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw remained sidelined Thursday while in the concussion protocol. The promising second-year blocker suffered a second concussion in as many weeks during the Nov. 20 loss to Dallas. If Darrisaw is held out against the Jets, tackle Blake Brandel is expected to get a second start in his place. Tight end Ben Ellefson (groin) also remains held out.

Safety Harrison Smith was upgraded to a full participant with an ankle injury that first appeared on the injury report this week. Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) were also full participants.

'Yards never won or lost a game'

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was asked Thursday about the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense in yards allowed — 390.7 per game — juxtaposed to the 9-2 record. Donatell, the 65-year-old coaching veteran, said he's been a part of highly-ranked defenses that weren't making winning plays that the Vikings have made so far.

"Yards never won or lost a game," Donatell said. "We have given up some big plays the last couple weeks and that's not customary to the way we play. We want to cut those down. ... But you want to talk about what you did to help yourself win: turning the ball over in critical moments, having great coverage and rush in critical moments."