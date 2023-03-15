The Vikings announced an addition to their pass rushing group on Wednesday, saying they agreed to terms with former Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport as the NFL free agent signing period began.

News of the deal, which is worth a reported $13 million, had first surfaced on Monday night. It is not official until Davenport has passed a physical.

The 14th pick in the 2018 draft, Davenport posted a career-high nine sacks while playing 11 games in 2021, but had just a half-sack in 14 games last season. He is also something of a gamble because of his injury history: Davenport missed at least three games in each year of his career with the Saints. His 14 games in 2022 were a career-high, but he missed three straight with a calf injury in November.

His athletic ability, though, makes him an enticing target for a team that needs to bolster its pass rush heading into the 2023 season. The Vikings listed Davenport, who'd been a defensive end in the Saints' 4-3 scheme, as an outside linebacker. Wherever he plays, he will get a chance to show he can stay healthy and make an impression in new defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme.

The Vikings announced their agreements with Davenport, former Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and former Ravens tight end Josh Oliver on Wednesday. They plan to introduce all three players in a news conference on Thursday afternoon, though all three will have to pass physicals before the deals are official.

Adding Davenport and Murphy is part of the Vikings' continued effort to remake their defense with younger players in Flores' first year with the team. The team released linebacker Eric Kendricks last week, and two other starters (cornerback Patrick Peterson and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson) left for AFC North teams (the Steelers and Browns) in free agency. The Vikings could still have decisions to make on players with large salary cap numbers, like safety Harrison Smith, running back Dalvin Cook and edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.

The Vikings re-signed tight end Ben Ellefson and defensive end Kenny Willekes, who were both restricted free agents. But the cap-strapped Vikings did not offer Ellefson the low-level RFA tender, worth $2.6 million for next season, and signed him to a lesser deal, according to a league source.

Ellefson, the Hawley, Minn. native and North Dakota State product, earned a backup role last summer, appearing in four games and was limited by a groin injury.

Willekes, the 2020 seventh-round pick out of Michigan State, missed his second of three seasons to a season-ending leg injury.

Vikings agreed to new deals on Tuesday with four of their own pending free agents: center Garrett Bradbury, long snapper Andrew DePaola, kicker Greg Joseph and backup quarterback Nick Mullens.