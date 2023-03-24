Former Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley's journey will continue on a third NFL team after signing with the Raiders on Thursday. The 26-year-old Shelley emerged from obscurity as a post-training camp signing who eventually played big roles in eight games for the Vikings, including the playoff loss. He was credited with nine pass deflections — the first an overtime swat in Buffalo's end zone — and an interception while allowing a team-best 60.9 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus.

The 5-foot-9-inch cornerback was a late-round Bears draft pick in 2019. He got his first NFL interception against Chicago in the Vikings' regular season finale. He'll face another former team next season as the Vikings are scheduled to travel to Las Vegas.

The Vikings currently have five cornerbacks under contract: Byron Murphy Jr., Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Tay Gowan and Kalon Barnes. Patrick Peterson signed with the Steelers this month. Chandon Sullivan and Kris Boyd remain free agents.