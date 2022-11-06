LANDOVER, Md. — With 14:14 left on Sunday, the Vikings trailed the Commanders 17-7, as fans at FedEx Field felt emboldened enough to taunt Washington's former quarterback with his "You like that" catchphrase.

A fourth-quarter comeback, aided by some perplexing moments from the Commanders, allowed Kirk Cousins the last laugh.

The Vikings scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, as Cousins shook off an injury from a hit on a deep pass to Justin Jefferson to finish the first of three scoring drives. Harrison Smith intercepted Taylor Heinicke to set up the second one, and the Vikings bled most of the clock on the third one, after John Ridgeway's roughing penalty for knocking down long snapper Andrew DePaola on Greg Joseph's field goal attempt gave the Vikings a first down with 1:55 to go.

Joseph hit another 28-yard field goal with 16 seconds to go, and the Vikings escaped with a 20-17 win.

It was the Vikings' sixth win in a row, and coupled with the Packers' loss to Detroit and the Bears' defeat against Miami, it gave 7-1 Minnesota a 4½-game lead in the NFC North before a trip to Buffalo next week.

Cousins finished 22 of 40 for 265 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his return to Washington, admitting he shed a tear as the Vikings pulled into the parking lot of the stadium where he played the first six years of his career.

The quarterback remained diplomatic this week, when talking about returning to FedEx Field as the visiting quarterback for the first time, but even if the game meant no more to him than any other, he couldn't have asked for a better start against his former team than the one the Vikings put together.

He completed all five of his passes on the Vikings' opening drive, finding T.J. Hockenson for 19 yards on a post route and completing four passes to Jefferson as Cousins showed a willingness to give his top receiver a chance for contested catches. Cousins hit Jefferson on back-to-back plays for 18 and 16 yards, beating former Gophers cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste on a back-shoulder route before Jefferson caught a dig route in front of Kendall Fuller.

On a second down from the Commanders' 9, Cousins tried Jefferson over St.-Juste in the back of the end zone; Jefferson hauled in a leaping catch in tight coverage for his first receiving touchdown since Week 1.

Cousins' next four completions went for a total of 6 yards, though. The Commanders cut the Vikings' lead to 7-3 with a Joey Slye field goal, before the game turned on a pair of jump balls.

The Vikings drove into Commanders territory after Cousins ripped a 36-yard throw to Adam Thielen on a deep over route, but on the next play from the Washington 21, Cousins threw for Dalvin Cook when Thielen and K.J. Osborn appeared open on the next play. After a delay of game, Cousins gave Jefferson a chance against St.-Juste, but the cornerback leaped to deflect the ball and Danny Johnson hauled in the deflection for an interception that denied the Vikings a chance to score at the end of the first half.

Then, after a 45-yard Antonio Gibson kickoff return to open the third quarter, Heinicke fired deep for Curtis Samuel, a throw that appeared it might be intercepted by any one of three Vikings defenders in coverage.

But back judge Steve Patrick, who appeared to be trying to vacate the middle of the field, collided with Cam Bynum, taking the safety out of the play as Samuel stepped over him to catch the pass. Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson's momentum carried them out of Samuel's way, and he rolled into the end zone for a stunning 49-yard score.

The Commanders made it 17-7 after a face mask penalty on Za'Darius Smith wiped out his third-down sack and then Heinicke hit Dax Milne for a touchdown on an out route two plays later.

Washington fans at FedEx Field alternated between chanting Heinicke's name and yelling, "You like that!" to taunt Cousins. On the Vikings' next drive, Cousins threw behind Jefferson on third down, and St.-Juste intercepted the pass and returned it for a touchdown, but an illegal contact penalty on the cornerback wiped out the turnover.

Three plays later, Cousins uncorked a 47-yard deep pass for Jefferson, taking a hit from Daron Payne that knocked him out of the game for a play. He returned after Nick Mullens took one snap, and Greg Joseph hit a 25-yard field goal to pull the Vikings within seven.

Heinicke had been taking chances for much of the game when he threw deep over the middle of the field with Harrison Smith lying in wait. The six-time Pro Bowler picked off Heinicke for his fourth interception of the year, and two plays later, Cousins hit Cook for a game-tying touchdown where the running back lined up in the backfield and ran an out-and-up route on safety Kamren Curl.

A Danielle Hunter sack stopped the Commanders' last drive, and after Ridgeway's penalty, the Commanders allowed the Vikings to run for a loss on three straight plays, rather than permitting Cook to score.

Hockenson, acquired Tuesday at the trade deadline, led the team with nine receptions, for 70 yards. Jefferson had his fifth 100-yard game of the season, gaining 115 on seven catches.