Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had surgery on Tuesday morning to address the left shoulder injury that's bothered him in recent years and caused him to play most of the 2022 season wearing a harness.

"This morning Dalvin Cook underwent successful surgery to address a shoulder injury sustained over the past few seasons," the Vikings said in a statement. "Dalvin is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of the regular season."

Cook has dealt with a history of shoulder issues, and dislocated his left shoulder for the second time in less than a year during a Sept. 25 win over the Lions. He'd dislocated the same shoulder in a loss to the 49ers the previous November.

After injuring his shoulder against the Lions, Cook wore a harness for the remainder of the regular season, playing all of the Vikings' games for the first time in his career. He ran for 1,173 yards on 264 carries, making the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive season.

Cook is scheduled to make a $10.4 million base salary in 2023, and count for $14.1 million against the salary cap. He has $2 million of his base salary currently guaranteed against injury, and the figure would become fully guaranteed if he remains on the Vikings' roster as of March 17.