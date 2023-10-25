Safety Camryn Bynum's two interceptions helped seal the Vikings' 22-17 upset win over the 49ers on Monday night. The picks also earned him his first NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor Wednesday and gave him the platform to help bring his wife, Lalaine, from the Philippines to the United States.

The couple, who married in March, have had two tourist visas denied during a roughly 18-month process. Bynum, the Vikings' third-year defender, lives in the Philippines in the offseason, and has been trying to get Lalaine, a citizen of the Philippines, into the U.S. during this Vikings season by applying for both spousal and tourist visas. She has yet to see him play in person.

After a game-sealing interception off 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on Monday night, Bynum made a call for assistance during a nationally televised postgame interview.

"The interceptions led me to a platform to be able to speak on it," he said. "It was something we've been going through for a while. Obviously, we know the process and know there's no shortcuts of going through the immigration process, because we know it's tough to get in here especially the way we're doing it with the spouse visa."

Bynum said he's heard from a lot of people since. Some responses have come from the offices of U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

"They're saying they can get it expedited," Bynum said. "Hopefully somebody from the inside at the big office of the whole United States can get something done, but just being patient and super grateful."

Bynum said Philippines President Bongbong Marcos had even written a letter on Lalaine's behalf for one of the tourist visa applications that was denied.

During last year's bye week, Bynum traveled back to the Philippines for a two-day stay with Lalaine. This year, Bynum said, they'll meet somewhere closer during the Vikings' bye week in early December, until they can be together every day.

"Monday night was perfect because it was 8 a.m. for her," said Bynum, whose mother is Filipino American. "At first we had to do the little streaming websites where you have all the popups, but we finally found a good app where she can watch it and it doesn't get laggy or anything. She's enjoying it and learning football and having a lot of her friends and all our people out here learn."

Hockenson sidelined; Cleveland returns

Tight end T.J. Hockenson did not practice Wednesday because of a reported foot injury, although Hockenson described the problem being with his right ankle, which remained taped before practice. Hockenson said he "was definitely sore," but expects to be OK after also suffering a calf injury earlier in Monday's game.

"My calf was definitely a thing," Hockenson said. "Second one was right ankle, guy rolled up on me. … Had to go to the sideline and get it taped up so I couldn't move it."

Linebacker Brian Asamoah II (ankle) did not practice after being evaluated for an injury after a kickoff on Monday night. Receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) remained limited. He has two weeks left in a three-week practice window while on injured reserve.

Left guard Ezra Cleveland, whose 45-start streak was snapped last week because of a midfoot sprain, returned to practice and was limited. During the walk-through portion open to reporters, Cleveland practiced as the first-team left guard as Dalton Risner watched.

Who starts if both are available?

"We're still working through that," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Got to see what the reps look like. I do think Dalton played really, really strongly for it being his first opportunity out there. But over the last three, four weeks previously, Ezra has done a lot of really good things, too."

The Packers practiced without running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) and guard/center Josh Myers (ankle). Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) was limited.

Etc.

* Defensive line coach Chris Rumph, who stepped away from the team last week because of what O'Connell described as a personal leave, was still not with the team Wednesday during the portion of practice open to reporters. Assistant defensive line coach Patrick Hill continued to work with defensive tackles.

* The Vikings signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche to the practice squad. Roche, 25, was most recently in Steelers training camp before Pittsburgh released him in late August. Outside linebacker Luiji Vilain was signed off the Vikings practice squad by the Panthers on Tuesday.