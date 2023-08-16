The depth chart distributed by the Vikings lists their defense as a 3-4 alignment, which is a loose interpretation based on what onlookers witnessed in a joint practice Wednesday against the Tennessee Titans.

New defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme should be labeled as a "U."

"U" for Unconventional.

There were times when Flores had only one defensive lineman on the field, flanked by three outside linebackers. He used three safeties together often.

Linebackers blitzed. Corners blitzed. Safeties blitzed.

The pre-snap movement and gyrations as players bounced around the formation, showing blitz while disguising their intentions, looked like organized chaos.

Chaos is meant as a compliment, though edge rusher Marcus Davenport noted that "chaos sounds a little too uncontrolled."

The degree to which the Vikings defense shows improvement under Flores will be revealed over 17 games, but suffice it to say, the approach already looks remarkably different than that of his predecessor Ed Donatell.

Flores calls blitzes like an auctioneer. They come fast and often. And everyone seems to get a turn chasing the quarterback.

Flores' mind-set is to keep 'em guessing. Linebackers and safeties race up to the line before the snap, all showing blitz, often in a disguised look. Some blitz, some retreat into coverage.

"That's the art of what Flo does," edge rusher Danielle Hunter said. "To confuse the quarterback and confuse offensive coordinators."

The starting defense had nice moments against the Titans in full-team periods. Hunter disrupted several plays with pressure off the edge. Harrison Smith deflected a pass at the line. The front matched Tennessee's physicality. The Titans failed to score on two drives in two-minute drills at the end of practice.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill noted afterward that Flores' scheme is not "unique unique" but it's not cookie cutter either.

"It's definitely a style that you don't see a whole lot," Tannehill said. "There are a couple of teams throughout the league, a couple of coordinators who will play this style of ball. It's nice when you have a little more time and space to game plan and get ready for it."

Training camp is a time for coaches to experiment to determine what players can execute and what might be too much. Flores' scheme is predicated on aggressiveness and creativity and allowing players to showcase their versatility.

"It's fun because you're playing free," safety Camryn Bynum said. "We can expect certain things and we have the freedom in this defense to make checks and do — not whatever you want, but whatever you want in between the lines of the defense. It's been fun being able to play free and make the defense our own."

That freedom hinges on trust. Players must earn Flores' faith and trust by proving they can handle his scheme. It starts with communication and not allowing their disguises to result in blown coverages or other killer mistakes.

"It's not like we're all just freelancing and trying to communicate pre-snap," Bynum said. "You can't let a disguise keep you from doing your job."

When mistakes happen though, Bynum said coaches don't automatically discard that look.

"I respect the coaches a lot because they give us that trust to let us make the mistakes," he said. "We don't look at the mistakes as, OK, it's not going to work. It's more, 'How can we bulletproof this adjustment and make it work?'"

A defense this aggressive could carry a high risk-reward factor. There undoubtedly will be times when a blitz that doesn't disrupt the quarterback results in an explosive play. That test comes early with Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes on the schedule in the first five weeks.

"I'm excited to see what a true game plan will look like," linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "As we watch film and understand how offenses do certain things and being able to prepare through an entire week of, this is how we're going to attack them. Really see it."

Those of us on the outside are curious too. Because the initial glimpses are striking in appearance. This style of defense might not be unique-unique, but it's certainly different.