The Vikings played their second preseason game Saturday night with 33 players sitting out after two days of joint practices against the Titans on Wednesday and Thursday. The midweek work had been largely for the Vikings' starters; the game was primarily for their young players.

The result was a 24-16 loss to the Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium, in a performance where the Vikings' depth players didn't show much efficiency.

Minnesota converted just two of its first 12 third-down attempts, was penalized six times, settled for field goals on two first-half red zone trips and struggled to run the ball for much of the night against a Titans defense that sat many of its starters. On defense, the Vikings gave up 281 rushing yards, as Tennessee averaged 7.7 yards on its first 38 carries of the game before a pair of kneel-downs at the end.

The Vikings will have two more days of joint practices this week against the Cardinals before a preseason finale next Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. If most of the team's starters sit out again in that game, it will be the final chance for reserves to make an impression after a listless game on Saturday night.

Titans rookie Tyjae Spears scored on a 33-yard run in the first quarter; Tennessee set up two more scoring drives with a 55-yard run from Julius Chestnut and a 26-yard scramble from quarterback Malik Willis, who played the whole game with starter Ryan Tannehill sitting out and rookie Will Levis missing the game because of an injury.

In addition to the four penalties accepted against them in the first half, the Vikings had another four flags — including three against their offensive line — either declined or offset by a Titans penalty in the first half.

They also saw Nick Mullens sacked twice in the first half and gained only 33 yards on 12 rushing attempts. The Vikings drove inside the Titans' 30 three times in the first half, but all three drives ended with Greg Joseph field goals.

The Vikings got the ball back before halftime when Troy Dye carried his man about 10 yards downfield before passing him off to Lewis Cine and turning to pick off Willis' pass for Racey McMath in the middle of the field.

The drive nearly ended without points when Caleb Murphy and Rashad Weaver beat Oli Udoh for sacks on back-to-back plays to force a punt, but the Vikings got the ball back after the Titans' Tre Avery was hit by Ryan Wright's backspinning punt and Tay Gowan recovered the ball on the Vikings' 46. On third down from the Titans' 8, Mullens threw incomplete to Trishton Jackson on a play where Jalen Reagor was also flagged for an illegal formation for covering up tight end Nick Muse on the line of scrimmage. Joseph's field goal made it 9-7 at halftime.

After punting to open the third quarter, the Titans scored 17 points on their next three drives, while the Vikings went three-and-out on rookie Jaren Hall's first three series of the game. Hall directed a 12-play, 85-yard scoring drive, scrambling for a first down on third-and-5 from the Titans' 20. A Titans pass interference penalty put the ball at the Tennessee goal line, and rookie DeWayne McBride scored from a yard out to pull the Vikings within eight points.

But the Titans picked up a first down that forced the Vikings to burn two of their timeouts, and a 23-yard Willis scramble ended any chance for the Vikings to get the ball back and see whether Hall could lead a game-tying drive.

Hall finished with 49 yards on 4-for-7 passing. Mullens completed 13 of his 23 passes for 151 yards in the first half.