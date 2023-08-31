Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota United striker Teemu Pukki and midfielder Joseph Rosales have been called to their national teams for the September FIFA international window. They will both leave after Saturday's game at San Jose.

Pukki's Finland team plays UEFA Euro 2014 qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Denmark. He is his national team's all-time leading scorer with 38 goals in 112 games since 2009.

Rosales' Honduras team plays a friendly against Guatemala and CONCACAF Nation League.

Pukki's last game is Sept. 10, Rosales' last one is Sept. 12. Both will miss the Sept. 9 Loons game against New England but are expected back for a Sept. 16 game against Sporting Kansas City.