Minnesota United starting right back Romain Metanire has inflammation in the same spot where he tore his hamstring last fall, and he could be sidelined weeks longer.

"I would think a couple weeks and then see where that is," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "It could be longer. Hopefully, it's not."

Metanire played 22 minutes in his season debut last Sunday at Austin FC. An MRI revealed what Heath called a "tweaked" hamstring where the original injury occurred in last season's first-round playoff game at Portland.

The inflammation is not in a different area of his hamstring that kept him out of this season's first five games.

Metanire worked with physiotherapists on his own Friday, the same day defender Chase Gasper returned to the team from MLS's Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program in which he entered himself a month ago.

"We're delighted to have [Gasper] back," Heath said. "He's a really important and valued member of our club."

Both Metanire and Gasper are out for Saturday's home game against Colorado.

Gasper participated in Friday's light training session in Blaine and Heath said he'll be evaluated next week to determine where his fitness level is.

Gasper didn't speak with reporters on Friday, but is expected to do so next week.

"He has been training every day while he has been away," Heath said. "He has come back and seems in really good shape physically and mentally, which is important."

Heath called Metanire's setback "disappointing," particularly considering "we held him out probably a couple weeks longer than we might have done."

"He feels a lot better today," Heath said. "But when you get a player like Romain, he's so dynamic, his athleticism is a big part of his game. When you consider the last game he played was Portland and then (22) minutes in the last five, six months, it becomes a concern for us, obviously."

Oniel Fisher, Hassani Dotson and DJ Taylor all have played at Metanire's spot this season on a backline that has changed by the game because of injuries and Gasper's absence.