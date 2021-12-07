Authorities arrested Minnesota United standout Emanuel Reynoso in his Argentina hometown early Tuesday morning on allegations he was involved in an armed encounter last weekend.

The prosecutor's office in Cordoba, Argentina, charged Reynoso with threatening to use a gun, minor injuries and robbery.

Reynoso's lawyer, Jorge Sanchez del Bianco, told a local television station that Reynoso, 26, was not at the scene of a party Sunday at dawn — and was not involved in an attack on a teenage boy the prosecutor's office called particularly violent.

Sanchez told Cordoba's El Doce TV station in Spanish translated to English that Reynoso is "absolutely unrelated to any wrongful act."

The prosecutor's office statement released and translated said there's a "reasonable and justified suspicion" that Reynoso and an unidentified group of five to seven other people participated in committing "different crimes."

Argentina daily newspaper La Nacion on Monday reported Cordoba authorities were investigating whether Reynoso attacked a minor under 16 with the butt of a pistol.

Sanchez told the TV station "there was a conflict, a fight in the neighborhood where he was," but denied Reynoso was involved.

He also said video footage from that night will "crumble this accusation." He also said Reynoso doesn't appear in any of it "for the simple reason he was not there. We will request the recovery of his freedom, he is unjustly detained."

Reynoso played three seasons with his hometown Talleres team 2014-2017 before he played three more seasons with famed Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. The Loons acquired him in August 2020 for a Minnesota United record $5 million transfer fee.

The Loons lost a first-round MLS playoff game at Portland last month. Reynoso returned home to Argentina to spend the offseason after that.

Minnesota United said in a Monday statement it is investigating the allegations.

"We are taking this matter seriously and are in the process of gathering as much information as we can," the statement said. "We have no further comment at this time."