Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath often implores his Loons to play for their supporters, well enough to give those Allianz Field fans something to cheer about.

Now it is time for them — particularly his attacking front four — to play better for themselves.

His team has lost two consecutive games after a 2-0-2 unbeaten start. It is averaging less than a goal a game after Sunday's 1-0 loss at Austin FC.

And never more than one in any of its first six games for a team Heath never thought would have trouble scoring.

"Obviously, we've not been too good in the attacking half of the field," Heath said. "If I knew why, if I could put my finger on it, we'd certainly work on it."

Heath worked his players plenty on finishing drills in the week between last Sunday's loss and Saturday's home game against Colorado.

Whether that's practice making perfect or counterproductive for players perhaps already thinking too much remains to be seen.

"We might be doing more of it now than at any stage because of what's gone on this season," Heath said.

Reacquired striker Luis Amarilla has scored two of Minnesota United's five goals, in 1-0 victories at the New York Red Bulls and over San Jose at home in games where his goal stood as the winner.

Right-side attacker Robin Lod scored in a season-opening 1-1 draw at Philadelphia and midfielder Hassani Dotson supplied the equalizer in a 1-1 home draw with Nashville the next week. Star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso's 82nd minute penalty kick wasn't enough in a 2-1 home loss to Seattle that started the Loons' current two-game losing streak.

Their front four has scored four of their five goals — and it's not enough going forth. That's attacker Franco Fragapane on the left side now that he's back from injury, Reynoso in the middle, Lod on the right side and Amarilla most often up top.

So far Heath has used strikers Adrien Hunou and Abu Danladi in spot duty.

Heath's message to his attackers: Be better.

"I just don't think we've been good enough in the opposing half of the field nearly all season," Heath said. "It's something we've spoken about. You can dress it up any way you want. But as I said to the front four, we're reliant on them."

Fragapane missed the Seattle loss and has been a second-half substitute twice because of a bothersome hamstring. Danladi, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Joseph Rosales have each started one game in Fragapane's place.

Lod refused to call that shuffling on the left side a factor in that front four's slow start so far.

"All the players are used to playing with each other now," Lod said. "It's just time to step up and show we are good players. I'm really disappointed we only scored five goals this season. These are not enough. We have to show we are capable of doing better.

"It's up to individuals. It's always easier when things are going well and everybody's happy. But these moments when you are a little down, you have to show your character. Only the players can do something for the team."

Both the Loons' victories came 1-0 and their two draws came 1-1. But it's a thin line to depend upon scoring a goal a game, or less.

"When you're winning 1-0, of course you want to score more goals," Loons defensive midfielder Wil Trapp said. "But they're still wins. We just have to continue to find ways to get ourselves in front of the goal with good opportunities and our guys will find that rhythm."

Heath said "the pressure is starting to mount" on his front-four attackers.

"At the end of the day, we have to deliver," he said. "We look like we don't have enough goals in us, which is not the case because we know there's goals in this group.

"We need a win. We need a good performance and we need the front four to really contribute and I think confidence will come flooding back in them. I really believe that."