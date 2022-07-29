2 p.m. vs. Portland * ABC, 1500 AM

The Loons bring their six-game MLS unbeaten streak (5-0-1) and a 10-8-4 record that's third place in the Western Conference up against a streaking Portland team that is 4-0-3 in its last seven. The Timbers are in eighth place, but only four points behind the Loons. The Timbers are 7-6-9 overall, including 2-4-5 on the road. … The Loons list star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and Kervin Arriaga as questionable with ankle injuries, but coach Adrian Heath said both will be available for selection come game time for a nationally televised ABC game. Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman will call. … The two teams haven't played since Portland beat the Loons 3-1 in last year's first-round playoff game. The Loons are 6-3-1 — including 5-0-1 in the last six regular-season meetings — between the teams.

Injuries

Captain Wil Trapp, Romain Metanire and Tani Oluwaseyi are all listed as out with thigh injuries. Patrick Weah (knee) is out as well while Hassani Dotson and Jacori Hayes are out for the season. Portland lists Diego Gutierrez as out with a foot injury.