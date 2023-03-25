Saturday: 7:30 p.m. vs. Vancouver * Apple TV, 1500 ESPN

Preview

The 2-0-1 Loons will play without seven regulars gone for international duty and suspended star Emanuel Reynoso. Robin Lod, Dayne St. Clair, Michael Boxall, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Kemar Lawrence, Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales are out, but all are expected to return for the April 1 game at St. Louis CITY. That creates what coach Adrian Heath calls "opportunity" for several young players. Former LA Galaxy forward Cameron Dunbar is expected to start for Hlongwane in a formation tweaked from Heath's preferred 4-2-3-1 into one in which strikers Mender Garcia and Luis Amarilla likely will play beside each other up front. Heath said Emmanuel Iwe, Devin Padelford, Zaydan Bello, Patrick Weah and Mikael Marques all will be available off the bench. Veteran MLS goalkeeper Clint Irwin will start for St. Clair. Injured veteran D Doneil Henry is improving and could be available. … Heath said newly signed Sang Bin Jeong will go to Canada Sunday for a Monday appointment at the South Korean consulate about his work visa and could be cleared to play against St. Louis. … The Whitecaps have started the season 0-2-2 with losses to Real Salt Lake and San Jose and draws with FC Dallas and LA Galaxy.

Injuries

The Loons list D Bakaye Dibassy (torn quadriceps tendon) and D Ryen Jiba (knee) as out. Emanuel Reynoso remains suspended for refusing to report to the team all season so far. The Whitecaps are missing Javain Brown and Andres Cubas to international duty and Sergio Cordova (hamstring) to injury.