Minnesota United starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller tweeted before Sunday's first-round playoff game he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in the game at Portland.

Miller called himself "gutted to not be there with the boys in Portland but all the confidence they can get the job done, and I'll be back soon as possible."

Dayne St. Clair will start for him in a 4:30 p.m. game Central time on ESPN.

Miller has started every game for the Loons since he was inserted into the 11 after the team started the season 0-4.

St. Clair last started a game in a May 8th loss at Colorado Rapids, but was the starting keeper for last season's four months, including a playoff run to the Western Conference final, after Miller underwent surgery on both his hips in August.

Miller replaced St. Clair as starter this season with a 1-0 victory over Vancouver on May 12 at Allianz Field. His 11 shutouts this season are a personal best and ties Vito Mannone's club record.