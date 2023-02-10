Major League Soccer on Friday suspended Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso without pay for not reporting to preseason training.

A two-time MLS All-Star and the Loons' all-time leading scorer, Reynoso has missed the preseason's opening month while his teammates trained in Blaine and near Orlando, Fla.

The club had attributed his absence to personal matters and multiple times this past month coach Adrian Heath said he expected Reynoso to arrive within days.

On Friday, Minnesota United released a two-sentence statement that announced the MLS suspension and stated, "We have no additional information beyond that at this time."

Heath last week called himself optimistic Reynoso would be headed to Minnesota from his Argentina home by week's end. "There's one or two issues he needs to sort out at home," Heath said then.

Heath on Wednesday said, "We're just hopeful he gets back sooner rather than later."

Recent media reports in Brazil and Europe have linked Reynoso to transfers with clubs in those countries. Included were teams in Portugal and Turkey.

Reynoso last September signed a new three-year, multimillion dollar "designated player" contract with a team option intended to keep him in Minnesota and MLS until 2026. That new deal is believed to owe him at least $2 million this season, but he is suspended without pay until he reports to play.

MLS players are paid the same in preseason as they are in the regular season.

The Loons open a three-game MLS competition in Indio, Calif., on Saturday and their season opens Feb. 25 at FC Dallas.

They could do so without Reynoso or at least without him being in game shape after he missed so much of preseason.

"What can you say?" Loons veteran midfielder Robin Lod said Tuesday. "The guys who are here are trying to work as hard as possible and work from there and see what the future brings."

Reynoso is 27 and has signed to stay until he is almost 32.

"When you get an opportunity to sign an MVP-type player, you want to keep them type of players around," Heath said when Reynoso signed last fall.

Heath last week said he had no knowledge of transfer offers from Portugal or Turkey.

"I honestly haven't, but if they were, it wouldn't surprise me," Heath said. "He's a quality footballer. At the end of the day, I just want to get Rey here and start to get some work into him."

Heath last month said Reynoso's absence isn't due to legal issues stemming from a December 2021 arrest in which he was accused to making threats with a gun and beating a 16-year-old minor.

Reynoso last September called the Minnesota United organization "like a family" and called his new contract "good for me, good for my family. We're very happy here in Minnesota. I'm going to give my best to this lovely club, who gave me everything."

Reynoso has a wife and young daughter.

His teammates say they want him back, and soon.

"Obviously, we want him to be here," veteran defender Michael Boxall said on Tuesday. "I think he's kind of heading that direction. First and foremost, you want to make sure he's OK and in the right head space."

On Wednesday, Heath said he'd experiment with lineups and formations during the California games, a contingency plan in case Reynoso hasn't rejoined his team or isn't yet fir to play.

"We have to take into account the situation of Rey," Heath said. "That will probably change the way we do things. We have a few decisions to be made if Rey is back. Chances are we won't be using him for those three [California] games. We will change the shape. Ultimately, the personnel decides what you do, how you want to play."