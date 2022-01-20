Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso trained with his teammates Thursday in Blaine for the first time since he was arrested and detained for more than a week last month back home in Argentina.

Delayed entering the United States until Wednesday because of COVID-19 regulations, Reynoso has been cleared by MLS and his club to practice and play, a team spokesman said.

Reynoso, 26, participated in morning and afternoon training on Thursday, three days after players completed physical examinations and two days after they began two-a-day workouts this week.

Argentina authorities cleared Reynoso to travel to the U.S. and play in Minnesota after he was released on bail in December, according to media reports in his hometown of Cordoba. He was arrested and questioned after he was accused of striking a teenager with a gun.

At the time, his lawyer told Argentina media Reynoso did not participate in any fight or violence "because he was not there."

Reynoso and Loons coach Adrian Heath declined comment on Thursday.

Last week, Heath said, "It looks like things have settled down" while saying Reynoso would join his team for preseason training. The Loons leave Monday for 10 days' training near Orlando in preparation for the February 26 season opener at Philadelphia.

Striker Adrien Hunou and midfielder Joseph Rosales were delayed by COVID as well and are expected in by Friday. Recently signed South African international Bongokuhle Hlongwane has an immigration appointment at home next week and is expected to join the team in Florida.

The Loons are nearing deals to sign former Loons forward Luis Amarilla and Honduras national-team midfielder Kervin Arriaga. Amarilla is headed for his Paraguayan national team for World Cup qualifiers. So, too, is Arriaga, whose teams plays the United States Feb. 2 at Allianz Field.

They also are nearing a contract buyout with loaned-out former DP Thomas Chacon, who played six games in three seasons with the Loons.