Minnesota United signed goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to a new three-year contract on Tuesday, making him the third member of a bountiful 2019 MLS SuperDraft to re-sign with the club.

The seventh overall pick in that draft, out of national champion Maryland, St. Clair joins starting left back Chase Gasper, the 15th player selected in that draft, and 31st pick Hassani Dotson to sign new contracts with the club.

St. Clair's new contract has a team option for a fourth season, the club announced Tuesday.

He started five games this just-completed season, including the first four when the Loons went winless and a first-round playoff loss at Portland after starter Tyler Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Clair, 24, started the 2020 season's final three months after Miller underwent surgery on both hips. That included the club's playoff run to the Western Conference final at Seattle.

He had been loaned to the Loons then-USL affiliate Forward Madison and San Antonio FC during his first two pro seasons. St. Clair also has been named to Canada's under-23 and senior national teams as well.