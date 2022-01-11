Minnesota United made it official Tuesday, signing veteran defender and Woodbury's own Brent Kallman to a new two-year contract.

The club declined Kallman's 2022 contract option when it made its end-of-season roster moves last month, but then negotiated a new deal that will keep a player who first joined the franchise in 2013 in its NASL days now through 2023.

The signing came on the morning of Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft. The Loons own the 17th overall pick in a draft that begins at 2 p.m.

It's the only pick they own – unless they make a draft-day trade or trades – after they traded their second-round pick (45th overall) for forward Kei Kamara in 2020 and traded their third-round pick to New York Red Bulls in an April 2021 deal that acquired midfielder Aziel Jackson.