Minnesota United is bringing back captain and defensive midfielder Wil Trapp in 2024.

The Loons signed him to a new one-year contract on Thursday with a club option for 2025, after their end-of-season roster moves left him out of contract while the two sides negotiated a new deal.

The 30-year-old has played 98 games in all competitions since the club signed him as a free agent in January 2021.

JERRY ZGODA

Canterbury Park 2024 dates approved

Canterbury Park's request for a 54-day 2024 horse racing season, Saturday, May 18 through Saturday, Sept. 28, was unanimously approved today by the Minnesota Racing Commission. Racing will be conducted on Thursdays and Saturdays at 5 p.m. central and Sundays at 1 p.m. Three Wednesdays will be added in July with racing at 4 p.m. July 3 and 5 p.m. July 10 and 24. Also on the calendar are Labor Day Racing, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

The 54-day season, which will begin one week earlier and conclude two weeks later than the 2023 season, was agreed upon by track management and the Minnesota HBPA which represents thoroughbred racehorse owners and trainers. Overnight thoroughbred and quarter horse purses will be increased by 10 percent on average with daily purse distribution averaging $197,000.

Etc.

• The Gophers signed Kelly Kremer, their director of swimming and diving, to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2029 season.