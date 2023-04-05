Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath used a 1980s comedy classic to summarize new forward Sang Bin Jeong's travel saga of late.

Jeong, a South Korean player obtained via transfer from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, signed a three-year contract with the Loons, including a club option for 2026.

Last week, Jeong went to the South Korean embassy in Calgary for a March 24 appointment to process his work visa paperwork, and he was awaiting the return of his passport.

"The past two weeks for him has been trains, planes and automobiles," said Heath, referencing "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," the 1987 Steve Martin/John Candy comedy. "He's been everywhere; in the country, out of the country, back in.

"With the weather last week, we couldn't get him down to St. Louis [for Saturday's game]. But the fact is now, he's in the hotel and he's settled. It will be no end of good for him just to be with the guys all the time in the locker room. That smile is never far away from his face. He's a great kid and I look forward to fully integrating him."

Midfielder Wil Trapp looks forward to working with Jeong, a forward, as early as Saturday's match at Chicago.

"His dynamism you can see from training," Trapp said Tuesday. "You can see an eye for goal and an eye to combine and be direct. That's something Adrian loves and as players we want that as well."

Heath said, "We gave him a program to follow and he's very diligent; he does his work. But there's nothing like the thrust of training with the group. You can work all you want in the gym, but mentality, you don't get to the place you need to be to make it affect your fitness."

Fragapane fined

Major League Soccer's Disciplinary Committee announced that Loons midfielder Franco Fragapane was guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 28th minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory at St. Louis City.

Fragapane received an undisclosed fine. St. Louis City's Jared Stroud received a yellow card on the play, but that was absolved.

Bongi bounces back

Forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane was one of six regulars missing the March 25 draw against Vancouver to play for their home countries in FIFA international play. The South African forward returned to log a full 90 minutes in St. Louis — much to Heath's surprise.

Hlongwane endured 24 hours of travel and time zone differences, landing back in Minnesota late Thursday. He trained Friday morning and traveled to St. Louis later that day.

"He came over to get a drink after 80 minutes and I said to him, 'Are you OK?' and he said, 'Why?'" Heath said. "I said, 'Well, you have been playing a little football lately.' But his energy levels are off the charts."

Lod healthy again

Midfielder Robin Lod missed training last Friday with what Heath called a "little tummy bug." Lod, who stayed in Minnesota and wasn't available for selection at St. Louis City, is "100 percent now," according to Heath.