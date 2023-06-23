8:30 p.m. at Real Salt Lake * Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, KSTP-AM 1500

Preview: Loons coach Adrian Heath called star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso "available to start" in his third game back from a four-month absence. "The fact that it's at altitude, how long does he last?" Heath said. "Or do we keep it tight for the first half and then get him on there when the game opens up (after halftime)? We haven't decided that." … Starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada) and midfielder Joseph Rosales (Honduras) remain away with their national teams for the Gold Cup. … Defenders Michael Boxall and Zarek Valentin, and attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane have returned from national team duty in time for Saturday's game. ... Center-back Bakaye Dibassy traveled with the team to Utah on Friday on his road back from a ruptured quadriceps tendon last August. "He'll be with us, he'll be involved," Heath said. "I don't know if he will play. He has done everything we've asked of him in training. The next stage is to take that into a game." … Real Salt Lake is seventh in the Western Conference, 5-3-2 on the road but only 2-4-3 at home. The Loons are 12th in the West, but two points out of a tie for eighth. They've won just once at home (1-1-5) but are 4-6 away from Allianz Field. Only RSL has won more on the road. … The teams drew 1-1 after swapping goals three minutes apart in the first half on May 27 at Allianz Field … Loons defender Mikael Marques trained Friday during an injury-riddled rookie season.

Injuries: The Loons list attacker Franco Fragapane as questionable because of a hamstring injury. MF Robin Lod (knee surgery), D Ryen Jiba (knee) and Marques (shoulder) are listed as out. D Kemar Lawrence, called up to the Jamaica national team, remains on leave. RSL lists Zack Farnsworth (thigh) and Erik Holt (shoulder) as out. Marcelo Silva (groin) is probable. Rubio Rubin is on international duty.