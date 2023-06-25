Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso scored one goal and helped create another in his first start of the season, but the Loons gave up a goal in the last minute and settled for a 2-2 draw at Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Both Loons goals came in the first half. Both Real Salt Lake goals came in the last 20 minutes in the second, including Justen Glad's equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage time that lasted nine minutes.

Until Reynoso played between Sang Bin Jeong on his left side and Bongokuhle Hlongwane on his right, Loons coach Adrian Heath called himself uncertain whether to start Reynoso for the first time in his third game back from a four-month absence.

Really?

Heath's decision paid off with two goals 12 minutes apart in the first half after Real Salt Lake dominated first-half play. RSL had a penalty kick taken away from a video-review reversal in the 17th minute, then had a goal overturned just after halftime by another video review.

Before Saturday, Reynoso had played 24 minutes as a second-half substitute against Toronto FC and the entire second half in a 4-0 loss at CF Montreal on June 10.

Hassani Dotson converted Reynoso's short cross from the right side into a second-time shot from just outside the 6-yard box in the 27th minute.

In the 39th minute, Reynoso slipped behind the defense from the weak side near the end line and turned Sang Bin's chip shot over RSL keeper Zac MacMath into a sliding left footed shot from inside the penalty area.

It was the first goal this season for both Dotson and Reynoso — and Reynoso's 17th career goal.

But the Loons (5-7-6) were denied their first MLS victory since May 20 at Portland because once again they were stung by giving up goals in the closing minutes.

RSL forward Danny Musovski scored a goal in the 79th minute with a shot knocked by Loons keeper Clint Irwin. And with time winding down, Glad scored with his left foot from just outside the 6-yard box off a pass from Diego Luna.

Heath had called Reynoso's Saturday status a gameday decision while he contemplated how long Reynoso could play from the start at Salt Lake City's 4,200-foot elevation or bring him fresh off the bench after halftime when the game gets stretched.

He apparently made the right choice on a night Real Salt Lake must have felt it served more. It made eight lineup rotations after winning 3-1 at St. Louis CITY in midweek and brought star Damir Kreilach off the bench in the 66th minute.

The Loons saw two video-review decisions go their way. Loons defender DJ Taylor was whistled for a foul inside the penalty area, but VAR said no. In the 47th minute, Pablo Ruiz's left-footed strike from 25 yards away scored, but a video review overruled it due to offsides.

The Loons played without left-side attacker Franco Fragapane, who was listed Friday as questionable because of a hamstring injury. He was neither starter nor sub on Saturday.

The Loons' Michael Boxall, Hlongwane and Zarek Valentin all returned from international duty during the recent FIFA schedule break and all three came back to the starting lineup.

Hlongwane returned to his right side attacker role, Boxall to his his center-back spot next to Micky Tapias and Valentine at right back with DJ Taylor at left back while Kemar Lawrence is on leave.

Meanwhile, starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and recent starter Joseph Rosales remained away with the Canada and Honduras national teams, respectively, for the CONCACAF Gold Cup that started play Saturday and runs through July 16. With St. Clair gone, veteran Clint Irwin started in goal.

Veteran defender Bakaye Dibassy traveled with the team Friday to Salt Lake City for the first time on his road back from surgery to repair a ruptured quadricep tendon last August. He made his season debut subbing for Reynoso late with the Loons clinging to their one-goal lead.

