Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath called upon right back Romain Metanire for his season debut in Sunday's 1-0 loss at Austin FC — as a second-half substitute for defensive midfielder captain Wil Trapp in the 68th minute.

Trapp was removed with nearly 30 minutes still left to play to protect him from drawing a second yellow card that night.

Trapp has received yellow cards in the first ten minutes of the last three games — and in the 39th minute of another this season.

In Sunday's game, he was called for his 38th career yellow card for a late sliding attack in which he stepped on Austin FC defender Ruben Gabrielsen's foot.

"You have to be so careful with the way the game is now," Heath said. "You don't have to do a lot to get a yellow card. It's not easy for midfield players in the game when you get a card so early in the game because you know one ill slip, one ill-timed tackle and you're off. Then it changes the whole course of the game. It's not ideal for him for sure."

Trapp also was subbed out of a 1-0 home victory over San Jose for defender DJ Taylor in the 66th minute. He had drawn a yellow card in the eighth minute of that March 19 game.

The Loons are 2-2-2 and in 10th place in the Western Conference after consecutive losses to Austin FC and Seattle followed their 2-0-2 season start. Next up, the Loons will face Colorado on Saturday night at Allianz Field.