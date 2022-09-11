Among MLS' hottest teams not long ago, Minnesota United was shut out for a third consecutive game with Saturday's 1-0 decision at Portland.

Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla's header off a set-piece corner kick in the 61st minute decided everything on a night the Loons had the better chances until then.

The Loons haven't scored a goal since a 2-1 home victory over Houston on Aug. 27.

The two teams are playing these final regular-season games both for one of seven playoff spots in the Western Conference and for one of four home playoff games.

The Loons arrived at Providence Park off consecutive 3-0 defeats — their first since their inaugural 2017 season — after losing at Real Salt Lake and to FC Dallas at home.

Before that, they had gone 8-1-2 in their previous 11 games.

The Timbers had won their last three games, beating Seattle and Atlanta and winning at Austin. They won their eighth home game and 11th overall to go with 12 draws and eight losses.

The Loons played on without injured star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and suspended attacker Franco Fragapane, shifting into a new 3-5-2 formation that morphed into a 5-3-2 when they defended.

Reynoso's ankle remained swollen after he left last week's game in the 62nd minute because of it. Fragapane served the first of a two-game suspension for yellow- and red-card accumulations. Forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane also didn't travel with the team because of a knee injury.

Loons coach Adrian Heath started true strikers Mender Garcia and Luis Amarilla together up top above a midfield in which defenders DJ Taylor and newcomer Alan Benitez moved out wide on the wings when attacking.

Without the ball, they dropped back toward the three-man backline of Kemar Lawrence, Michael Boxall and Brent Kallman now that starting center back Bakaye Dibassy is out for the season.

The Loons — primarily the two strikers — had the better first-half chances, but the two teams went to halftime still scoreless.

In his halftime TV interview, Heath called his two-striker attack "a threat all evening" and called for "more of the same. Keep running forward and we'll create opportunities."

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.