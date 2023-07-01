7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Portland • Allianz Field • Streaming on Apple TV; KSTP-AM 1500

Preview: When asked whether he'd consider starting Bakaye Dibassy, who played 45 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, Loons coach Adrian Heath said he wanted to ease him back into things. "I think the two center backs have done really, really well," Heath said. "I don't want to really disrupt that, but the fact is that the Bakaye has played left back in the past. So we could put him in there. If we get an injury, now we got another body to go in at center back." ... Heath said he's hopeful that newly signed designated player and striker Teemu Pukki will be available to play next Saturday against Austin or the following Wednesday at Houston. ... Midfielder Joseph Rosales and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair are on international duty. ... Minnesota United is 12th in the Western Conference, just two spots — and one point — behind Portland. ... The Loons took a 1-0 victory over the Timbers in the teams' May 20 matchup, with the game-winning goal scored in the 90th minute by Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Injuries: The Loons listed midfielder Robin Lod (knee surgery), defender Ryen Jiba (knee) and defender Mikael Marques (shoulder) as out. Heath said Marques, who was observed in attendance Friday, will be a full practice participant starting Monday. And although Jiba is still in Minnesota with the team, Heath said "we might not see him again this year" because he doesn't want to rush his recovery. Midfielder Franco Fragapane (thigh) is listed as questionable.