Even though Minnesota United is winless in its past six games and hasn't won since beating Houston on Aug. 27, the Loons still would earn a playoff spot with a victory or a draw against surging Vancouver at Allianz Field on Sunday.

And there's still a chance the 13-victory Loons get a home playoff game because of MLS tiebreaking procedures — total victories is the first one — that favor them.

They'll still play a playoff game at Allianz if…

The Loons, currently in seventh place in MLS' Western Conference, beat ninth-place Vancouver, Portland doesn't win at Real Salt Lake, and Nashville and LA Galaxy lose or draw their games at LAFC and Houston, respectively.

Lose and the Loons' three-year playoff streak ends after it seemed so certain to be extended six weeks ago.