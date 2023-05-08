LOONS GAMEDAY

Tuesday: 7:30 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Union * Streamed on Bleacher Report app and Bleacher Report Football You Tube channel.

Preview: A U.S. Open Cup round of 32 game — not a MLS regular-season game — brings last season's MLS Cup runner-up to Allianz Field. The Union currently are seventh in the East with a 4-4-2 MLS record, 10 points behind first place New England. The Loons are 8th in the West, 3-4-3 and their only victory dating to April 1 at St. Louis City SC was a US Open Cup win at the USL Championship's Detroit City FC on April 25. Saturday's starting striker Luis Amarilla left the game with what coach Adrian Heath on Monday called a "slight adductor strain" that will keep him out Tuesday. … Starting midfielder Kervin Arriaga trained Monday after he didn't travel with team to Vancouver for Saturday's 3-2 loss. Heath called him "100 percent" but wouldn't commit to him in the starting 11. The Loons didn't arrive home until around midnight Sunday night. "Doesn't feel like we've had two seconds to think about it," Heath said. … Recently acquired Sang Bin Jeong cramped late in Saturday's game after scoring his first MLS goal in the 65 minute, but Heath said he's fine.